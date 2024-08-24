2022 tweet from Rachel Reeves before Labour won the election.
2024 news now that Labour are in power and Rachel Reeves is Chancellor of the Exchequer.
What a difference getting into power makes. More purple fingers on their way this winter.
My now-dead-from-the-vax friend, a middle-class teacher, was never able to keep her home sufficiently warm, especially since she lived in one of those nice middle-class areas that had never laid gas lines so all heating had to be electric. She had storage heaters but she was always cold, Especially being a kidney patient. And with arthritis in her hands.
I've been freezing in the UK some summertime visits so believe me I know what your climate is like and how it can even feel warmer outside in winter than it does inside.
Well, it's up to you guys to rise up, to boycott everything until these people are schooled. Because life experience sure hasn't schooled them.
As one of the purple fingered comminity, I intend to try and keep warm by imagining what this politician said of did that left her vulnerable to blackmail so that she had to abandon all principles.