The brainwashing has been so strong that this is still happening in 2024.
DEAR ABBY: Several months ago, I let the 49-year-old son of a dear friend move into my basement. “Jason” pays me rent plus utilities.
Last week, he informed me that he is not vaccinated for COVID. He was drinking at the time. Since my husband passed away with COVID in his system two years ago, I told Jason he would need to get vaccinated or find another place to live, but now I’m not sure he remembers the conversation.
How should I handle this? I don’t want to alienate his mother (or him, whom I love like a son) over this? — HEALTH-CONSCIOUS IN COLORADO
DEAR HEALTH-CONSCIOUS: Ask Jason if he remembers the conversation you had in which he mentioned that he has not been vaccinated for COVID. If he doesn’t recall having made the statement, remind him. Then tell him that when your husband passed, he had COVID in his system, that you do not want to risk being exposed to COVID and that if he wishes to continue living with you, he will have to stay current on his vaccines. This need not be a confrontation if you approach the subject calmly.
Dear Abby: The Government told me what to do for three years and now they have stopped, what do I do? The TV told me that they needed a pointless and possibly dangerous medical procedure but now the TV has changed to Channel Ukraine - I’m so confused. Please tell me what to do as my brain can’t cope, especially with all this Climate Change going around.
Worst of all, Abby tells “Health-Conscious in Colorado” that her tenant must get vaccinated or get evicted.
Next week:
Dear Abby: My selfish one year old keeps removing his mask, what do I do?
Dear Abby: My elderly grandmother says she is lonely in her care home. How do I remind her that memories of solitude and depression are better than dying from a virus after human contact?
Dear Abby,
The vaccine does not stop transmission or infection, were you in a coma until recently?
I’m convinced that the brainwashing from 2020 is irreversible.