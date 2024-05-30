This is a picture of Nikki Haley, Former Governor of South Carolina, signing IDF bombs with “Finish them!”

Whatever your view on the war, what kind of person does that?

The projectile is used by the howitzer artillery weapon which has a bursting round with fragmentation and blast effects. It was designed to more lethal than its predecessor by improving its explosive payload and fragmentation pattern which gives 30% higher lethality.

At the end of the day, the bomb is going to shred other human beings into pieces. Possibly civilians, including women and children.

As I say, whatever your view on the war and how it should proceed, only a strange human being would happily sign a bomb that will cause other human beings immense pain, suffering and death.

Share