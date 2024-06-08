Rewind a few years and remember the classic ‘died with’ Sars-CoV-2 within 28 days. At the time, many of us were outraged that the number of people they claimed were dying from Covid was being massively inflated. Yes, they may have tested positive for Covid but did they really die from it?

If only our draconian Masters had looked at this study which was undertaken in Spain in 2017.

During Spain’s 2016-2017 influenza season, the authors wanted to see what viruses were in the bodies of over 65 year olds who had died of natural causes, regardless of the reported cause of death.

By examining swab specimens obtained before the bodies were prepared for burial, they discovered that using PCR tests, 47% tested positive for a respiratory virus.

Only 7% of the patients had received a diagnosis of infection with the detected virus before death. 18% tested positive for influenza whilst only 5% had the virus detected before death.

They found that 12% of the participants tested positive for a coronavirus whilst none of them had this diagnosis before death.

You can look at the results of the study in two ways.

Firstly, the way in which the authors looked at it. They suggest that the contribution of viral infections to death may be underestimated. And perhaps they are correct - we know barely anything about viruses and they probably have a much bigger impact on deaths than we realise.

However, they do caution that virus detection does not necessarily imply a causal relationship between virus infection and death.

The second way you can look at these results is that the more you test, the more you find.

The media could have got hold of these results in 2017 and declared that there is a new coronavirus going around. 12% of deaths are being caused by this coronavirus they would cry.

Governments would lock us in our homes due to this coronavirus causing 12% of deaths and more and more testing would find more and more deaths from coronavirus. And these would be displayed on the Telescreen every evening to ensure neighbours would snitch on one another.

This study shows how easy it is to find viruses in dead people who had no idea they had a virus when they died. And how easy it is to turn that information into panicked propaganda.

