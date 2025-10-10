📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 72,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

🔥 Top Stories

Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for Gaza and global deals…

NY Attorney General Letitia James indicted for shocking bank fraud…

Netanyahu warns Gaza war could resume if ceasefire terms ignored…

Belgium foils drone plot targeting Prime Minister…

Starmer praises India’s flawed Digital ID as “massive success”

Comey friend Dan Richman accused of breaking ethics rules…

Chinese Communist Party quietly reshaping Britain’s politics…

‘Climate change’ Palisades Fire confirmed as arson…

Yahoo News falsely claims Cape Coral is sinking…

Toxic cough syrup kills at least 20 children…

Top doctor demands US apologize over Covid consent violations…

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites now falling to Earth daily…

Nobel Prize awarded for breakthroughs in immune system control…

📖 Today’s Book

Cosmic Connections: Poetry in the Age of Disenchantment by Charles Taylor

