President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, announces that a European Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is being accelerated to being in October 2025. She says that “it seems to the agnostics or the sceptics to be more relevant and more of an imperative now, than ever before”.

Hillary Clinton Email Archive “if the Assad regime topples, Iran would lose its only ally in the Middle East and would be isolated. At the same time, the fall of the House of Assad could well ignite a sectarian war between the Shiites and the majority Sunnis of the region drawing in Iran, which, in the view of Israeli commaders would not be a bad thing for Israel and its Western allies. In the opinion of this individual, such a scenario would distract and might obstruct Iran from its nuclear activities for a good deal of time.

Five years on from the pandemic, the right’s fake Covid narrative has been turbo-charged into the mainstream. In the Guardian, Laura Spinney says before the next outbreak, we need a serious conversation about how to cope, but first, the more strident, misguided voices must be muted

Evidence for Stephen Hawking's unproven black hole theory may have just been found — at the bottom of the sea. The recent discovery of a stupendously powerful neutrino has left scientists scratching their heads. New research suggests it could be evidence that Stephen Hawking was right about the nature of black holes and the early universe.

Scientists discover new species of early human. Dr Eudald Carbonell, the co-director of the Atapuerca Project, said: “The discovery of evidence for different hominin populations in Western Europe during the early Pleistocene suggests that this region was a key point in the evolutionary history of the genus Homo.”

Signs of Ancient Flooding Found at Alleged Noah’s Ark Parking Spot. The researchers collected approximately 30 rock and soil samples from the vicinity which were sent to Istanbul Technical University for analysis, and the findings confirmed that the area had once been underwater.

