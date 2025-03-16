Your Most Popular Must-Reads This Week - 10-16 March 2025
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 56,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.
Welcome readers! Dive into this week’s Must-Reads for Sunday 16 March 2025. Share your thoughts and join the conversation by commenting on stories that resonate with you.
💬 Testimonials
"This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content"
"I'm thankful to find such intriguing and factual information in one place. Thank you!"
Like what you see today? Become a paid subscriber and ensure you never miss out on the stories that matter most.
📖 Today’s Book
A Plague Upon Our House: My Fight at the Trump White House to Stop COVID from Destroying America by Scott W. Atlas
🎞️ Worth Watching
President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, announces that a European Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is being accelerated to being in October 2025. She says that “it seems to the agnostics or the sceptics to be more relevant and more of an imperative now, than ever before”.
🔒 Paid Content
Break free from the narrative! Today’s content is free but make sure you join the thousands of paid readers who enjoy exclusive content every day.
💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:
"You remain the greatest daily newsletter. Thank you."
“Excellent- every day this is my best read!”
🥊 Quick Hits
USAID official tells staffers: Shred and burn your documents.
A senior official at USAID instructed a number of the agency’s remaining staff to convene at the agency’s now-former headquarters in Washington on Tuesday for an “all day” group effort to destroy documents stored there, many of which contain sensitive information.
Technocratic Messiah – The Rise of Mark Carney.
As Mark Carney is installed into office, Johnny Vedmore explores his appointment to Bilderberg, his World Economic Forum collaborations with the Pope, and delves deep into the hidden history of Canada’s Prime Minister.
The EU’s leaders are now a global threat.
The continent’s political elites are not striving for strategic autonomy, nor are they preparing for a direct confrontation with its biggest state, Russia. Their primary concern is holding on to power. In pursuit of this goal, history has shown that elites will go to great lengths.
Peter Hitchens: I don't think Zelensky would survive if he tried to make peace.
All the three major European conflicts of the past 120 years have been about Ukraine, says the British author.
Putin peels off the masks of the ceasefire kabuki.
Ceasefire? Of course. We support it. And then, methodically, diplomatically, the Russian President pulled a Caravaggio, and went all-out chiaroscuro on every geopolitical and military detail of the American gambit. A consumate artful deconstruction.
How the globalists dug their own grave.
The liberal international order is crumbling under the weight of its own failures, hypocrisies and contradictions.
Audio of DEI activist SHARING air traffic controller exam answers with minority candidates.
Shelton Snow, a powerful figure in the National Black Coalition of Federal Aviation Employees (NBCFAE), can be heard promising advance access to test answers in a shocking audio clip.
President Trump, Where Are Those Long-Secret JFK Records?
Where are those long-secret JFK Records that Trump repeatedly promised to release to the American people? Or to be more precise, why are those long-secret JFK records still secret?
Jay Bhattacharya’s Confirmation Hearing Was an Embarrassment for Democrats.
Senators who once denounced the NIH nominee’s ideas had nothing to say about pandemic lockdowns, mandates, or lessons learned.
Was Trump Tricked Into Lockdowns or Not?
To what extent is Trump personally culpable? Can we really say that he was an innocent victim of bad advice?
I’ve spent years uncovering Covid’s biggest secrets – Trump must release ALL intelligence now… we need the truth.
The Sun's new documentary presents the most explosive Covid lab leak evidence collected… from a secret bioweapon to a worldwide cover-up.
Tech Giants quietly drop renewables and sign pledge to triple Nuclear Power.
Just like that — the renewables bubble went phht.
Medieval Warm Period Undeniable, Pronounced In Antarctica And Poland, 2 New Studies Show.
The facts speak for themselves. Two studies now add further pieces to our knowledge of the medieval climate.
A famous climate scientist won a $1M verdict. Then his case took a turn.
A judge vastly reduced climate researcher Michael Mann’s award, accused him of false evidence and ordered him to pay $530,000.
👀 In Case You Missed It
Hillary Clinton Email Archive
“if the Assad regime topples, Iran would lose its only ally in the Middle East and would be isolated. At the same time, the fall of the House of Assad could well ignite a sectarian war between the Shiites and the majority Sunnis of the region drawing in Iran, which, in the view of Israeli commaders would not be a bad thing for Israel and its Western allies. In the opinion of this individual, such a scenario would distract and might obstruct Iran from its nuclear activities for a good deal of time.
🗑️ Must NOT Reads
Five years on from the pandemic, the right’s fake Covid narrative has been turbo-charged into the mainstream.
In the Guardian, Laura Spinney says before the next outbreak, we need a serious conversation about how to cope, but first, the more strident, misguided voices must be muted
💎 Fascinating Finds
Evidence for Stephen Hawking's unproven black hole theory may have just been found — at the bottom of the sea.
The recent discovery of a stupendously powerful neutrino has left scientists scratching their heads. New research suggests it could be evidence that Stephen Hawking was right about the nature of black holes and the early universe.
Scientists discover new species of early human.
Dr Eudald Carbonell, the co-director of the Atapuerca Project, said: “The discovery of evidence for different hominin populations in Western Europe during the early Pleistocene suggests that this region was a key point in the evolutionary history of the genus Homo.”
Signs of Ancient Flooding Found at Alleged Noah’s Ark Parking Spot.
The researchers collected approximately 30 rock and soil samples from the vicinity which were sent to Istanbul Technical University for analysis, and the findings confirmed that the area had once been underwater.
All these fascinating stories are available to everyone today! But premium subscribers get more like this every day.
🤝 Spread the Word and Earn Rewards
Enjoy this content? Share The Naked Emperor Newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access.
"The Sun's new documentary presents the most explosive Covid lab leak evidence collected… from a secret bioweapon to a worldwide cover-up."
Straight out of Hollywood biologically impossible mythology that takes decades old bench tool to study RNA molecules that are PCR ghosts in the wild and sells the idea a petrie dish of pure synthetic clones has power to change the laws of Nature.. as real as time travel.. the real goal is to make invisible enemy of pandemic threat a reality to control us.. total frauds.
Learn the biology.. all the ways they lied about PCR which does collect your DNA to feed the AI models in hopes of decoding the secrets of life but useless as diagnostic.
All the ways they lied about PCR explained
https://stream.gigaohm.bio/w/3442q71n6uzwMckdXtxa7N
NIH funded 2016 review of Gain of Function aka petrie dish models for flu vaccines.
https://web.archive.org/web/20161206155142/http://www.gryphonscientific.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/Risk-and-Benefit-Analysis-of-Gain-of-Function-Research-Final-Report.pdf