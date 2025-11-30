Every Sunday, all 75,000 followers — free and paid — get full access to the stories that dominated the week.

If you normally only see the paywalled weekday editions, this is your chance to catch up on everything you missed.

📰 Quick Note Before We Dive In

Weekdays are paywalled. Sundays are for everyone.

Below is the full, open-access roundup of the week’s most-clicked articles, reports, investigations, and studies — the ones readers couldn’t stop sharing.

If something grabs you, comment, share, and let me know what you want more coverage on next week.

Share

🔝 The Top Stories Read This Week

Europe’s Leaders Have No Strategy for Peace It is by now clear that European leaders prefer the war in Ukraine to continue, that they fear peace (a “quick” one anyway), that many believe Europe is already at war and seem “gung ho” to turn it into a shooting war, and that they are obsessed with inflicting defeat on Russia. Far less clear is why they think this way. Amid the whiplash of this year’s developments, an answer is emerging — a method to this madness.

“Kennedy Must Fall”: CIA Documents Reveal RFK Assassination Details The documents included previously classified assessments, handwritten notes and accounts of Sirhan Sirhan.

God is Back In recent years, a significant and surprisingly broad phenomenon has emerged: a quiet revival of faith among young people in both the United States and the United Kingdom. At the same time, a parallel rediscovery of God is taking place among many leading intellectuals. Together, these two trends deserve careful attention and serious reflection.

The Line Dividing Good and Evil What we can learn from the moral and literary failings of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn and James Baldwin.

The Hidden Experiments--When Governments Tested On Their Own Citizens For decades, the American public has been reassured that medical ethics, federal protections, and the Nuremberg Code ensure that human beings will never again be used as experimental material without their informed consent. Yet history tells a different story.

Make-up artists ‘used bodily fluids on Farage during BBC appearances’, insider claims Historian and best-selling author Lisa Hilton, who has presented BBC TV documentaries, has made the extraordinary claim that Farage’s face was painted with deliberately contaminated brushes when appearing on its programmes.

Cancer cluster fears at Sydney school prompt premier to order health audit Staff at the school were told to stay quiet about an alarming number of cancer diagnoses. Finally, someone is listening.

How Much Asbestos Do Wind Turbines Contain? Following discovery of asbestos lift brake pads in Chinese manufactured Aussie turbines, turbine operators are conducting a frantic audit.

A Few Markers On The Road To The Demise Of The Climate Apocalypse For a long time it has been obvious to any thinking person, that the climate apocalypse scare would sooner or later collapse of its own absurdity. But how? And when?

FDA Chief: Fauci ‘100% Involved” In “Massive” COVID-19 Origins Cover-Up “Whether or not he was involved in the experiments or funding the experiments that led to the origins of COVID, he was clearly 100% involved in the cover-up,” the FDA head added.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

“You remain the greatest daily newsletter. Thank you.” “Excellent- every day this is my best read!” “This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content.”

Your feedback keeps this newsletter going — thank you.

Share

🔖 This Week’s Top Book

📽️ Worth Watching

Glenn Greenwald explains why Witkoff’s leaked call with a Russian diplomat is so disturbing - because it reveals how the Deep State uses its spying powers to try to derail a peace process.

💎 Fascinating Finds

After 60 Years, Diabetes Drug Found to Unexpectedly Affect The Brain Metformin has been prescribed to people with type 2 diabetes to manage blood sugar for more than 60 years, but scientists haven’t been exactly sure how it works. A recent study suggests it works directly in the brain, which could lead to new types of treatment.

High cholesterol: Black seed shown to have significant blood lipid-lowering effect, say scientists Japanese researchers have found that a daily spoonful of black cumin seed powder can improve cholesterol profiles, according to new findings from Osaka Metropolitan University.

Scientists Discover “Highly Energetic” Water Hiding in Plain Sight Water behaves differently when trapped in microscopic spaces instead of flowing freely. Researchers have shown that this confined water becomes “highly energetic,” influencing how molecules bind together.

All these fascinating stories are available to everyone today! But premium subscribers get more like this every day.

🙌 If You Enjoy Today’s Open Edition…

Paid subscribers get the full newsletter every day — not just Sundays.

If today’s open access was valuable, you’ll love the weekday editions even more.

Become a paid subscriber to get daily must-reads

Give a gift subscription

Refer friends and earn up to 6 months free

Give a gift subscription

Refer a friend

🔮 Coming Tomorrow (Paid Only)

Don’t miss out on Monday’s biggest stories….

Thanks for reading — enjoy your Sunday.

See you tomorrow.

— NE