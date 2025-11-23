Every Sunday, all 75,000 followers — free and paid — get full access to the stories that dominated the week.

This BBC scandal runs much deeper than the Trump deception That the BBC and its defenders think that very profound lies are actually true or have some moral truth which allows the editing of film to ‘confirm’ it is of course extremely worrying, but what this gradually does to the American view of Britain may, in the end, be more damaging.

Trump peace plan for Ukraine includes NATO-style security guarantee President Trump’s peace plan for Ukraine includes a security guarantee modeled on NATO’s Article 5, which would commit the U.S. and European allies to treat an attack on Ukraine as an attack on the entire “transatlantic community.”

‘Deeply ashamed’ Larry Summers steps back from public life over Epstein links Former treasury secretary steps away to ‘rebuild trust’ after severe backlash but will continue teaching Harvard classes.

The Real Reason Trump Renovating White House Buried Underground Democrats, with help from their media cronies, have found a new way to claim that President Donald Trump is attacking democracy and destroying norms with the latest updates to the White House. A little-known or under-discussed fact about the presidential ballroom being constructed at the White House is what’s located beneath the East Wing annex.

To inquiry officials any notion that the lockdowns were worse than the disease is inconceivable The official inquiry into Covid-19 had made up its mind before it began. Its line of questioning presupposed that non-­pharmaceutical interventions – masks, distancing, lockdown – were effective. The inquiry’s sole interest was in why the government did not impose them earlier.

Disney has broken the spell of wokeness Has one of the world’s wokest companies returned to its senses at last? For the first time since 2019, this year’s annual business report from the Walt Disney Company doesn’t use the word ‘diversity’ once. Nor does it utter that dreadful phrase, ‘diversity, equity and inclusion’ (DEI). The only mentions of ‘equity’ are in a strictly financial sense.

Who Really Owns America? The Banks, the Billionaires, and the Deep State While the Deep State keeps the nation divided and distracted by circus politics—the bread and circuses of empire—the police state’s stranglehold on power ensures the continuation of endless wars, runaway spending, and disregard for the rule of law. Meanwhile, America is literally being bought and sold right out from under us.

Revealed: The Real Reason Behind America’s Adoption of Central Banking and Income Tax in 1913 what are the odds that the US would adopt both a central bank and an income tax in the very same year? It seems implausible that this was the result of mere chance. In fact, upon closer examination, the Federal Reserve system depends on an income tax to function as it does.

The Road to De-Civilization: Inflation and the Moral Erosion of Society Inflation is not just an economic phenomenon. It also undercuts the foundations of a civilization, leading to the breakdown of society itself.

Just How Good Were the Early Climate Models? The recent Department of Energy report did not simply cite the complexity of climate models as the primary reason they cannot be trusted. It goes into detail as to why current climate models cannot be trusted: namely, they cannot reproduce current conditions.

New Study Suggests Ice Cores Are Wrong….CO2 Levels Were High In Early Holocene New study: CO2 levels at least equivalent to today’s level of approximately 420 ppm would have been necessary 10,000 years ago.