Editor’s Spotlight

More young adults developing type 2 diabetes and at more severe levels of obesity

Worth Watching

The silencing of Great Britain | How the free-speech recession is killing democracy

Quick Hits

Politics/Geo-politics/Global news

Trump says first call with new UK PM Burnham went ‘very well,’ pledges US support

Public Sector Fraud Brief Taken Off Louise Haigh, Who Still Oversees Ethics

Angela Rayner urged to hand back massive exit payout as she returns to Cabinet after quitting Housing Sec job

Ann Widdecombe was hit on head 21 times with hammer

US military strikes multiple Iran targets for 11th night

Why Socialists Want to Shut Down Prisons

The migrant crime cover up

A brief interlude - how America’s wars have accelerated the energy crisis

Jeffrey Sachs: The Enduring US War on Russia

Technology

OpenAI admits its models hacked another company in ‘unprecedented cyber incident’

France approves blanket social media ban for under-15s

Finance/Economy/Energy

The Money Printers Fueling Socialism’s Rise

Man-Made Climate Change

A Climate for Civilization: What Was Special About the Holocene?

Professor Seok Soon Park: Climate Models Are Fear-Mongering Machines

Health

The scandal of moonlighting doctors - Taxpayers are funding private careers

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Must NOT Read

Would Europeans fight, if it came to that?

Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.

— NE

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