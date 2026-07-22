Young women driving the worrying surge in type 2 diabetes & Today's Must-Reads (22 July 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Editor’s Spotlight
More young adults developing type 2 diabetes and at more severe levels of obesity
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
Worth Watching
The silencing of Great Britain | How the free-speech recession is killing democracy
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
Quick Hits
Politics/Geo-politics/Global news
Trump says first call with new UK PM Burnham went ‘very well,’ pledges US support
This post has bonus content for paid subscribers. Upgrade to get full access.
Public Sector Fraud Brief Taken Off Louise Haigh, Who Still Oversees Ethics
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
Angela Rayner urged to hand back massive exit payout as she returns to Cabinet after quitting Housing Sec job
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
Ann Widdecombe was hit on head 21 times with hammer
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
US military strikes multiple Iran targets for 11th night
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
Why Socialists Want to Shut Down Prisons
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
The migrant crime cover up
This post has bonus content for paid subscribers. Upgrade to get full access.
A brief interlude - how America’s wars have accelerated the energy crisis
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
Jeffrey Sachs: The Enduring US War on Russia
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
Technology
OpenAI admits its models hacked another company in ‘unprecedented cyber incident’
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
France approves blanket social media ban for under-15s
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
Finance/Economy/Energy
The Money Printers Fueling Socialism’s Rise
This post has bonus content for paid subscribers. Upgrade to get full access.
Man-Made Climate Change
A Climate for Civilization: What Was Special About the Holocene?
This post has bonus content for paid subscribers. Upgrade to get full access.
Professor Seok Soon Park: Climate Models Are Fear-Mongering Machines
This post has bonus content for paid subscribers. Upgrade to get full access.
Health
The scandal of moonlighting doctors - Taxpayers are funding private careers
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
Must NOT Read
Would Europeans fight, if it came to that?
This post has bonus content for paid subscribers. Upgrade to get full access.
Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
Spread the Word and Earn Rewards
Enjoy this content? Share this newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access by climbing the leaderboard.
The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.