The Virtue of Nationalism by Yoram Hazony

In the updated edition of this “tour de force” (National Review), the leader of the National Conservatism movement argues that nationalism is the only realistic safeguard of liberty in the world today



Nationalism is the issue of our age. From Donald Trump’s “America First” politics to Brexit to the rise of the right in Europe, events have forced a crucial debate: Is international government the path to human flourishing? Or will humankind be freer and happier in a world of independent self-governing nations?



In The Virtue of Nationalism, Yoram Hazony contends that a world of sovereign nations is the only option for those who care about personal and collective freedom. He demonstrates that, beginning in the sixteenth century, English, French, Dutch, and American Christians embraced the Old Testament’s vision of national independence, a vision that eventually brought freedom to peoples from Poland and India to Israel and Ethiopia. International events since the book’s original publication have made it timelier than ever. This updated paperback edition features a new preface and afterword by the author.

