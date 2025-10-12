Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s reader recommended book is:

We by Yevgeny Zamyatin

We by Yevgeny Zamyatin is a leading dystopian novel in a future totalitarian society called One State, where personal freedom has been abolished in favor of full collective control.

The story follows D-503, a mathematician and engineer who is responsible for creating a spaceship called Integral, designed to spread the ideology of a state to other planets. As he gets entangled in a secret love affair with a mysterious woman named I-330, D-503 begins to question the rigorous arguments and analogy of the world around him.

His growing awareness about personal feelings and rebellion challenges the state’s full power, leading to a psychological and philosophical conflict between freedom and oppression.

This novel is a powerful critic of totalitarianism and later a forerunner of dystopian classics 1984 and Brave New World .

