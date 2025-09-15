Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

We by Yevgeny Zamyatin

The exhilarating dystopian novel that inspired George Orwell's 1984 and a precursor to the work of Philip K. Dick and Stanislaw Lem and foreshadowed the worst excesses of Soviet Russia.

The novel describes a world of harmony and conformity within a united totalitarian state. This story of the thirtieth century is set in the One State, a society where all live for the collective good and individual freedom does not exist. The novel takes the form of the diary of state mathematician D-503, who, to his shock, experiences the most disruptive emotion imaginable: love for another human being.

We is the classic dystopian novel and was the forerunner of works such as George Orwell's 1984 and Aldous Huxley's Brave New World. It was suppressed for many years in Russia and remains a resounding cry for individual freedom, yet is also a powerful, exciting and vivid work of science fiction.



