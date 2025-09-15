The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The BarefootHealer's avatar
The BarefootHealer
14m

It was also the influence that inspired a movie about the same subject starring Christian Bale and I think it was Taye Diggs- Equilibrium.😉🤫

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Naked Emperor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture