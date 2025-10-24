Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s reader recommended book is:

Eat to Beat Disease: The New Science of How Your Body Can Heal Itself by William W Li MD

Eat your way to better health with this New York Times bestseller on food’s ability to help the body heal itself from cancer, dementia, and dozens of other avoidable diseases.



Forget everything you think you know about your body and food, and discover the new science of how the body heals itself. Learn how to identify the strategies and dosages for using food to transform your resilience and health in Eat to Beat Disease.



We have radically underestimated our body’s power to transform and restore our health. Pioneering physician scientist, Dr. William Li, empowers readers by showing them the evidence behind over 200 health-boosting foods that can starve cancer, reduce your risk of dementia, and beat dozens of avoidable diseases. Eat to Beat Disease isn’t about what foods to avoid, but rather is a life-changing guide to the hundreds of healing foods to add to your meals that support the body’s defense systems, including:

Plums

Cinnamon

Jasmine tea

Red wine and beer

Black Beans

San Marzano tomatoes

Olive oil

Pacific oysters

Cheeses like Jarlsberg, Camembert and cheddar

Sourdough bread

The book’s plan shows you how to integrate the foods you already love into any diet or health plan to activate your body’s health defense systems-Angiogenesis, Regeneration, Microbiome, DNA Protection, and Immunity-to fight cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular, neurodegenerative autoimmune diseases, and other debilitating conditions.



Both informative and practical, Eat to Beat Disease explains the science of healing and prevention, the strategies for using food to actively transform health, and points the science of wellbeing and disease prevention in an exhilarating new direction.



You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

