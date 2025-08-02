Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s reader recommended book is:

Lord of the Flies by William Golding

Golding’s iconic 1954 novel remains one of the greatest books ever written for young adults and an unforgettable classic for readers of any age.



At the dawn of the next world war, a plane crashes on an uncharted island, stranding a group of schoolboys. At first, with no adult supervision, their freedom is something to celebrate. This far from civilization they can do anything they want. Anything. But as order collapses, as strange howls echo in the night, as terror begins its reign, the hope of adventure seems as far removed from reality as the hope of being rescued.

