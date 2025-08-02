The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Bretigne
7m

Folks forget that this is a work of fiction (written by someone with a penchant for authoritarianism). When a bunch of boys actually WERE stranded on their own on an island, the reality was very different:

https://www.theguardian.com/books/2020/may/09/the-real-lord-of-the-flies-what-happened-when-six-boys-were-shipwrecked-for-15-months

ArthurKunath
28m

Great dystopian novel. It shows the gradual unraveling of a primitive, idyllic society into warring factions resulting in the death of one of the weakest members. There are no utopias and all social groups need rules /laws to establish order and safety for all.

