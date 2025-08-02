Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.
Today’s reader recommended book is:
Lord of the Flies by William Golding
Golding’s iconic 1954 novel remains one of the greatest books ever written for young adults and an unforgettable classic for readers of any age.
At the dawn of the next world war, a plane crashes on an uncharted island, stranding a group of schoolboys. At first, with no adult supervision, their freedom is something to celebrate. This far from civilization they can do anything they want. Anything. But as order collapses, as strange howls echo in the night, as terror begins its reign, the hope of adventure seems as far removed from reality as the hope of being rescued.
Folks forget that this is a work of fiction (written by someone with a penchant for authoritarianism). When a bunch of boys actually WERE stranded on their own on an island, the reality was very different:
https://www.theguardian.com/books/2020/may/09/the-real-lord-of-the-flies-what-happened-when-six-boys-were-shipwrecked-for-15-months
Great dystopian novel. It shows the gradual unraveling of a primitive, idyllic society into warring factions resulting in the death of one of the weakest members. There are no utopias and all social groups need rules /laws to establish order and safety for all.