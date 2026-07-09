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Editor’s Spotlight

A Digital Bill of Rights for the States

On July 4, 2026, on the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, a set of institutions published a new founding document for the age of artificial intelligence. It proclaims the primacy of the human person — and then, principle by principle, makes that primacy something secured through a certification apparatus: standards to be met, a rating to be earned, an index to be scored, an order to be joined.

Read closely, it converts a dignity that no power was supposed to be able to grant or withdraw into a status that an administering body confers, measures, and keeps. That is the quiet move this document was written to answer.

The answer cannot be a better certification scheme, because anything that secures the human person through an administering body has already conceded the point: whatever such a body secures, it can also condition and withdraw.

The only structural answer is an instrument that refuses to be the source of the rights it protects — one that declares those rights already possessed, endowed by their Creator, antecedent to all government and to every technology, and beyond the reach of anything that could administer them.

This is what this Digital Bill of Rights is: not a grant of rights, but a declaration of rights the People already hold, written so that no repeal, reinterpretation, or technological development can construe them away.