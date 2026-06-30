Why the material Golden Age is a spiritual Dark Age & Today's Must-Reads (30 June 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Top Stories
Ukrainian oligarch targeted by explosive device in Monaco…
Dutch professor argues that time itself is racist…
Gawker-killer’s “solution” for journalism is an AI-powered tribunal…
China claims to have built an AI “cyber nuclear weapon”…
House passes KOSA — a privacy and free speech disaster…
What luxury spending actually signals about wealth and character…
Economists keep failing because humans aren’t mathematical variables…
Britain’s heatwave response copied the Covid playbook exactly…
The 1540 European megadrought happened without a single car on the road…
Scientific retraction functions more like a stoning ritual than peer review…
Leaked NIH emails show Francis Collins planning future pandemics since 2016…
…and many more stories below…
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