The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

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And Noddy's avatar
And Noddy
4h

What a relief to see the article about eggs being bad for you was in the Daily Mail. I can confidently carry on having my 2 eggs every day knowing I'm going to be OK.

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Frank's avatar
Frank
19m

I am a paid subscriber and I unfortunately can no longer listen to your Substack as I use the “listen application” instead of scrolling and reading. Now every time a bullet point is read I get a commercial that tells me paid subscribers get extra benefits. It repeats that for every single bullet point. This is so annoying as I’m already a paid subscriber. So I don’t think that I can do this any longer.

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