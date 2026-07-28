Why is the Government medicating our bread? & Today's Must-Reads (28 July 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Editor’s Spotlight
Mandatory Folic acid supplements - What is the science behind the government plans?
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Worth Watching
Jill Dando Knew Too Much - The Savile Link That Won’t Go Away
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Quick Hits
Politics/Geo-politics/Global news
Regulations Are Keeping Families Smaller Than They Want to Be
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Canada’s New “Hate” Law Is Already at People’s Doors
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NYC Groceries
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Woke privilege still reigns at Cambridge University
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The mysterious deaths of Jeffrey Epstein’s friends
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Technology
How Total Surveillance Conquered the Last Sanctuary of Human Privacy
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China completes 582-tonne world’s largest magnet, ready to build artificial Sun
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Finance/Economy/Energy
Number of British millionaires sinks to lowest level since financial crisis
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Trump is playing chicken with America’s oil reserves
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Saudi Arabia halts operations at major oil facility after Houthi attack
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How Net Zero Helped Bring Down British Steel
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Man-Made Climate Change
Wildfires around the Mediterranean have not been getting worse in recent years
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The International Court of Justice Climate Liability Ruling Sets a Worrying Precedent for Pandemics and Public Health
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Trump is Right to Take On the Climate Litigation Complex
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Health
Paul releases Fauci’s diary entries ahead of hearing
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The Full Risk–Benefit Balance Behind the First Covid-19 Vaccine
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Must NOT Read
Eating eggs linked to dangerous heart condition that triggers stroke, new study suggests
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Fascinating Finds
New research turns the Dunning-Kruger effect on its head: Rethinking the confident incompetent
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The lost golden age of language diversity
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Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
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What a relief to see the article about eggs being bad for you was in the Daily Mail. I can confidently carry on having my 2 eggs every day knowing I'm going to be OK.
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