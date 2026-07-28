Editor’s Spotlight

Mandatory Folic acid supplements - What is the science behind the government plans?

Worth Watching

Jill Dando Knew Too Much - The Savile Link That Won’t Go Away

Quick Hits

Politics/Geo-politics/Global news

Regulations Are Keeping Families Smaller Than They Want to Be

Canada’s New “Hate” Law Is Already at People’s Doors

NYC Groceries

Woke privilege still reigns at Cambridge University

The mysterious deaths of Jeffrey Epstein’s friends

Technology

How Total Surveillance Conquered the Last Sanctuary of Human Privacy

China completes 582-tonne world’s largest magnet, ready to build artificial Sun

Finance/Economy/Energy

Number of British millionaires sinks to lowest level since financial crisis

Trump is playing chicken with America’s oil reserves

Saudi Arabia halts operations at major oil facility after Houthi attack

How Net Zero Helped Bring Down British Steel

Man-Made Climate Change

Wildfires around the Mediterranean have not been getting worse in recent years

The International Court of Justice Climate Liability Ruling Sets a Worrying Precedent for Pandemics and Public Health

Trump is Right to Take On the Climate Litigation Complex

Health

Paul releases Fauci’s diary entries ahead of hearing

The Full Risk–Benefit Balance Behind the First Covid-19 Vaccine

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Must NOT Read

Eating eggs linked to dangerous heart condition that triggers stroke, new study suggests

Fascinating Finds

New research turns the Dunning-Kruger effect on its head: Rethinking the confident incompetent

The lost golden age of language diversity

Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.

— NE

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