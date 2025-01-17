📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 47,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

🔥 Top Stories

WEF president warns of a ‘geopolitical recession’ as global order shifts...

EU clears Musk’s nemesis Thierry Breton for BoA job despite lobbying rules...

Musk, Bezos, and Zuckerberg to attend Trump’s inauguration, seated together...

3,000-year-old shrine sealed by Jesus' ancestor opened near Temple Mount...

French patrol aircraft targeted by Russian S-400 radar in latest escalation...

Musk scandal over gaming fraud…

FBI quietly shuts down DEI office…

UK considers deploying thousands of troops to Ukraine…

Massive underground Inca tunnel system discovered...

Trump appoints Mel Gibson as Hollywood ‘Special Ambassador’...

Home-schooling surges as parents seek refuge from state school indoctrination...

DEI collapses as companies prioritize competence over ideological quotas...

Musk’s secret diplomacy helped free Italian journalist detained in Iran...

Romania imposes €10,000 fines for social media posts supporting candidates...

Google refuses to implement EU-mandated fact checks, defying new regulations...

Mortgage defaults spike for longest stretch since 2007 financial crisis...

China’s population declines for third straight year…

EU carmakers face fines or must buy carbon credits from Chinese competitors...

15,500 Canadians died waiting for healthcare in 2023-24…

The time when unborn foetuses were used to heat hospitals…

and much, much more….

