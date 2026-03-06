** Don’t forget to like and share this post please!

🔥Top Stories

Ukraine offers drone expertise to support US Iran war…

Pentagon prepares for Iran conflict lasting months…

Iranian strikes hit US radar bases in Gulf…

Hypersonic missiles reportedly bypass Israel’s THAAD defences…

Earthquakes rattle US nuclear testing region in Nevada…

China halts PLA flights near Taiwan in unusual pause…

DOJ releases interviews alleging assault by Trump…

Kristi Noem removed as Homeland Security chief…

Anthropic’s Claude reportedly used to select Iran targets…

Global oil markets hit by largest supply loss ever…

LNG shipping rates surge 650% amid Gulf crisis…

Treasury prepares measures to counter rising fuel prices…

…and many more stories below.

🔦 Editor’s Spotlight

I used to watch propaganda videos, such as the one from North Korea below, and think these guys are insane.

So what to think of the latest video from The White House titled “Justice the American way”?

If I was a 19 year old pumped up frat boy, I might be impressed. But I’m not unfortunately(!). We are dealing with the real world now, with real consequences. Real deaths, real injuries, real poverty, real famine and real hardship. And I don’t just mean for Iran. Real geo-political consequences for the rest of the world, including America.

Combined with this video of a prayer session in the Oval Office, organised by evangelical leaders including Paula White, I am starting to think similar thoughts about the US administration.

Add in this video of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth calling for the Third Temple to be rebuilt in Jerusalem by a miracle.

Trust me when I say that a lot of the world is thinking the same as me. Help me out, American readers - I want to think otherwise - convince me…please!

🥊 Quick Hits

Politics

Technology

Anthropic’s AI tool Claude central to U.S. campaign in Iran, amid a bitter feud Advanced AI technology is identifying targets in Iran and quickly prioritizing them, supporting the massive military operations carried out by U.S. and Israeli forces.

New York considers bill that would ban chatbots from giving legal, medical advice A bill under consideration in New York would provide a private right of action, allowing people to file lawsuits against chatbot owners who violate the law.

X Users Find Their Real Names Are Being Googled in Israel After Using X Verification Software “Au10tix” Au10tix is an Israeli company founded and staffed by former Israeli spies from the elite Israeli military intelligence group Unit 8200.

Finance/Economy

The cost of Trump’s Iran war: $5 billion and counting The Pentagon will likely ask for $50B more in emergency funding

The largest oil supply loss in history shakes global markets The world is currently experiencing the largest oil supply loss in history—three times greater than the 1973 Arab oil embargo.

LNG Shipping Rates Soar 650% to $300,000 Per Day The global LNG shipping market has turned sharply higher in recent days, with charter rates for modern LNG carriers surging from roughly $40,000 last week to around $300,000 per day as traders scramble to secure vessels amid escalating disruption in the Middle East.

Strait of Hormuz closure hits Asia’s chemical industry Facilities declare force majeure as feedstock supplies are disrupted

Argentina’s bonds wobble as investors eye US Bessent’s support pledge Argentina’s financial markets, which rallied strongly after Bessent’s initial support pledge last month, have fallen in recent days amid uncertainty over U.S. backing and concerns over the fate of Milei’s reformist agenda after mid-term legislative elections later this month.

US eases sanctions on Russian oil sales to India during Iran conflict Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the 30-day waiver, external was a “deliberate short-term measure” to allow oil to keep flowing in the global market.

Treasury Department to announce measures to combat rising oil prices amid Iran conflict As the conflict in the Middle East nears the one-week mark, oil prices have risen and consumers are seeing an impact at the pump. Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz in response to the strikes, choking off a crucial shipping lane.

🗑️ Must NOT Read

The sea is higher than we thought and millions more are at risk, study finds A new study in the journal Nature says most sea level rise research may have underestimated coastal water heights by an average of 1 foot or about 30 centimeters

💎 Fascinating Finds

Drinking Water Source May Influence Parkinson’s Disease Risk A large U.S. study suggests that the age and type of groundwater supplying drinking water may be linked to Parkinson’s disease risk.

Trump’s secret nuclear escape plan revealed: Inside the secret sites the president could flee to as WW3 fears mount From fortified bunkers in Colorado, Pennsylvania or Virginia, the Trump Administration or future White Houses could continue to govern the country despite the grave threat of World War III breaking out.

