The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Quadriped's avatar
Quadriped
2h

The administration's actions are inexplicable if you want a rational reason. Is DJT being blackmailed by Bibi? What are the most likely reasons for this? Horse trading in Congress to get legislation across the line on Voter ID or something else? No reason seems rational or aligns with the Trump policy against regime change and senseless, expensive, bloody wars.

Hegseth's remarks are cruel and opposite any USA empathy or logic. He is insane with his remarks about gravity bombs and increased bombing.

Bloody, corrupt and yet the Congress backs him- upsetting. What is your best guess why Trump has reversed policy on Iran War? Blackmail seems the most likely to me, but I am at a loss. Witkoff (and Jared) as chief negotiator makes the lies come easily for a cover-up. Please help me out.

Reply
Share
1 reply by NE - Naked Emperor Newsletter
Miriam Tiorano-Cathcart's avatar
Miriam Tiorano-Cathcart
2h

I don’t agree with King Cavalier’s comment. I have two “go to” each day and Naked Emperor is one of them.

I rely heavily on Naked Emperor and Zerohedge.

I wish Americans could explain it.

We are living in CLOWN WORLD here.

We are also under major non stop propaganda attack.

They have done something to us.

Can’t explain it.

Psychological Warfare

What do you think it did to this country seeing Erika Kirk at State of the Union Address? It is SICK.

The strong ones watch Candace Owens as she digs deep.

We kind of see truth as we are being ruled by a GYPSY CABAL.

Reply
Share
1 reply by NE - Naked Emperor Newsletter
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Naked Emperor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture