Ukraine offers drone expertise to support US Iran war…
Pentagon prepares for Iran conflict lasting months…
Iranian strikes hit US radar bases in Gulf…
Hypersonic missiles reportedly bypass Israel’s THAAD defences…
Earthquakes rattle US nuclear testing region in Nevada…
China halts PLA flights near Taiwan in unusual pause…
DOJ releases interviews alleging assault by Trump…
Kristi Noem removed as Homeland Security chief…
Anthropic’s Claude reportedly used to select Iran targets…
Global oil markets hit by largest supply loss ever…
LNG shipping rates surge 650% amid Gulf crisis…
Treasury prepares measures to counter rising fuel prices…
I used to watch propaganda videos, such as the one from North Korea below, and think these guys are insane.
So what to think of the latest video from The White House titled “Justice the American way”?
If I was a 19 year old pumped up frat boy, I might be impressed. But I’m not unfortunately(!). We are dealing with the real world now, with real consequences. Real deaths, real injuries, real poverty, real famine and real hardship. And I don’t just mean for Iran. Real geo-political consequences for the rest of the world, including America.
Combined with this video of a prayer session in the Oval Office, organised by evangelical leaders including Paula White, I am starting to think similar thoughts about the US administration.
Add in this video of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth calling for the Third Temple to be rebuilt in Jerusalem by a miracle.
Trust me when I say that a lot of the world is thinking the same as me. Help me out, American readers - I want to think otherwise - convince me…please!
Ukraine to help US and its allies counter Iranian drones in Middle East
Ukrainian president orders equipment and expertise to be provided to US in return to diplomatic support against Russia, saying ‘we help to defend from war those who help us’.
Pentagon prepares for Israeli-US war on Iran that could last ‘until September’
A conflict expected to last ‘weeks’ is now stretching into months and threatening to dominate Donald Trump’s presidency, according to Politico
Radar bases housing key US missile interceptor hit in Jordan and UAE, satellite images show
New satellite images from several key military bases in the Arabian Peninsula suggest that Iran is seeking to degrade air defenses by destroying US-made radars that detect incoming missiles and drones.
Iranian hypersonic missiles bypassed THAAD missile defense system, struck central Israel: media reports
According to IRNA, citing a statement from the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Thursday, Iranian hypersonic missiles and advanced unmanned aerial vehicles bypassed the US-made THAAD missile defense system and struck Israel including Israeli defense ministry building and Ben Gurion Airport.
Anthony Albanese confirms Australian navy personnel on US submarine that sank Iranian vessel
But Anthony Albanese insisted they sat out the operation to sink the IRIS Dena, saying Australian military personnel did not “participate in any offensive action” against Iran.
Trump says he must be involved in selecting new Iran leader
In an interview with Axios published Thursday, Trump said the son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba Khamenei, is most likely to succeed his father, but that the pick would be “unacceptable” to him.
Hegseth and Rubio were ‘at each other’s throats’ in tense argument over Iran plans, report says.
Which EU countries are most exposed to the LNG supply disruption?
Qatar’s Energy Minister, Saad al-Kaabi, told the Financial Times that war in the Middle East could “bring down the economies of the world” hitting growth and increasing energy bills due to shortages.
The War on Iran, and India
the Indian government appears to have abandoned even the remnants of neutrality, and thrown in its lot with the US-Israeli side. What explains this stand? In fact the stand taken by India is a carefully considered one, as we shall see.
Canada PM Carney says unable to rule out military role in Iran war
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that he could not rule out his country’s military participation in the escalating war in the Middle East, after earlier saying that the US-Israeli strikes on Iran were “inconsistent with international law”.
US Suspends Embassy Operations in Kuwait Amid War in Middle East
US authorities urged American citizens currently in Kuwait to leave the country if they can travel safely using commercial flights or other available transport.
US nuclear weapons testing facilities rattled by more than 100 mysterious earthquakes
At least 127 earthquakes have been recorded in a highly restricted region of central Nevada that contains several major US military and nuclear-related facilities.
China Mysteriously Cuts PLA Flights Into Sensitive Taiwan Areas
China hasn’t dispatched a single warplane near Taiwan for the past seven days, a mysterious shift that amounts to Beijing’s longest absence since Taipei started regularly disclosing the activity.
Mountbatten-Windsor to keep City of London Freedom
The disgraced former prince received the Freedom of the City of London in 2012 “by virtue of patrimony”, due to his father Prince Phillip having been a Freeman.
Justice Department publishes documents with sexual assault allegations against Trump
The Justice Department posted a trio of FBI interviews with a woman who alleged President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her when she was a young teenager after she was introduced to him by Jeffrey Epstein.
Kristi Noem ousted as Homeland Security boss after scrutiny over deportation drive
Noem, who has led Trump’s immigration drive, will be replaced with Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin, Trump says
Anthropic’s AI tool Claude central to U.S. campaign in Iran, amid a bitter feud
Advanced AI technology is identifying targets in Iran and quickly prioritizing them, supporting the massive military operations carried out by U.S. and Israeli forces.
New York considers bill that would ban chatbots from giving legal, medical advice
A bill under consideration in New York would provide a private right of action, allowing people to file lawsuits against chatbot owners who violate the law.
X Users Find Their Real Names Are Being Googled in Israel After Using X Verification Software “Au10tix”
Au10tix is an Israeli company founded and staffed by former Israeli spies from the elite Israeli military intelligence group Unit 8200.
The cost of Trump’s Iran war: $5 billion and counting
The Pentagon will likely ask for $50B more in emergency funding
The largest oil supply loss in history shakes global markets
The world is currently experiencing the largest oil supply loss in history—three times greater than the 1973 Arab oil embargo.
LNG Shipping Rates Soar 650% to $300,000 Per Day
The global LNG shipping market has turned sharply higher in recent days, with charter rates for modern LNG carriers surging from roughly $40,000 last week to around $300,000 per day as traders scramble to secure vessels amid escalating disruption in the Middle East.
Strait of Hormuz closure hits Asia’s chemical industry
Facilities declare force majeure as feedstock supplies are disrupted
Argentina’s bonds wobble as investors eye US Bessent’s support pledge
Argentina’s financial markets, which rallied strongly after Bessent’s initial support pledge last month, have fallen in recent days amid uncertainty over U.S. backing and concerns over the fate of Milei’s reformist agenda after mid-term legislative elections later this month.
US eases sanctions on Russian oil sales to India during Iran conflict
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the 30-day waiver, external was a “deliberate short-term measure” to allow oil to keep flowing in the global market.
Treasury Department to announce measures to combat rising oil prices amid Iran conflict
As the conflict in the Middle East nears the one-week mark, oil prices have risen and consumers are seeing an impact at the pump. Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz in response to the strikes, choking off a crucial shipping lane.
The sea is higher than we thought and millions more are at risk, study finds
A new study in the journal Nature says most sea level rise research may have underestimated coastal water heights by an average of 1 foot or about 30 centimeters
Drinking Water Source May Influence Parkinson’s Disease Risk
A large U.S. study suggests that the age and type of groundwater supplying drinking water may be linked to Parkinson’s disease risk.
Trump’s secret nuclear escape plan revealed: Inside the secret sites the president could flee to as WW3 fears mount
From fortified bunkers in Colorado, Pennsylvania or Virginia, the Trump Administration or future White Houses could continue to govern the country despite the grave threat of World War III breaking out.
The administration's actions are inexplicable if you want a rational reason. Is DJT being blackmailed by Bibi? What are the most likely reasons for this? Horse trading in Congress to get legislation across the line on Voter ID or something else? No reason seems rational or aligns with the Trump policy against regime change and senseless, expensive, bloody wars.
Hegseth's remarks are cruel and opposite any USA empathy or logic. He is insane with his remarks about gravity bombs and increased bombing.
Bloody, corrupt and yet the Congress backs him- upsetting. What is your best guess why Trump has reversed policy on Iran War? Blackmail seems the most likely to me, but I am at a loss. Witkoff (and Jared) as chief negotiator makes the lies come easily for a cover-up. Please help me out.
I don’t agree with King Cavalier’s comment. I have two “go to” each day and Naked Emperor is one of them.
I rely heavily on Naked Emperor and Zerohedge.
I wish Americans could explain it.
We are living in CLOWN WORLD here.
We are also under major non stop propaganda attack.
They have done something to us.
Can’t explain it.
Psychological Warfare
What do you think it did to this country seeing Erika Kirk at State of the Union Address? It is SICK.
The strong ones watch Candace Owens as she digs deep.
We kind of see truth as we are being ruled by a GYPSY CABAL.