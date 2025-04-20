📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 60,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

This Week's Top Book

Classified Woman by Sibel D Edmonds

🎞️ Worth Watching

"Something is happening across the Western world... A silent shift is underway and it has a name—the inversion matrix."

🥊 Quick Hits

Real ID Announcement Receives Wave of Pushback on X On Friday evening, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that a digital ID known as a Real ID, which requires a high resolution digital facial image, would be required by May 7 to fly and enter federal buildings.

Siemens Espionage Prosecutor, Firm's Spain CEO Die Days Apart Though investigators have found no connection between the deaths, the sequence of events and their shared association with the German conglomerate have prompted public interest.

The UK’s free-speech crisis is about to get so much worse. The government’s Crime and Policing Bill promises to keep our streets ‘safe’ by giving courts a new power to issue ‘respect orders’. These orders are potentially so draconian and wide-ranging that they could well end up being used for very different purposes – including silencing anyone who says anything online that the authorities disapprove of.

Leaked: Palantir’s Plan to Help ICE Deport People. Internal Palantir Slack chats and message boards show the contracting giant is helping find the location of people flagged for deportation.

1.4 million people plunged into darkness as solar storm causes terrifying blackouts across swath of US. A geomagnetic storm is a temporary disruption of Earth's magnetic field caused by a large burst of solar plasma, typically from a coronal mass ejection on the sun.

The toxic shame of Progressive Man. Sex denialists are doubling down on their own irrationality. But now we are faced with a bigger problem. How does one go about deprogramming a cultist — and there are lots of them — who might never have even believed to begin with? For whom pretending isn’t the secret, but has become the entire point?

The Structure of Geopolitical Revolutions. There is a growing chorus about a “new world order,” but the truth is harder: we are not entering a new order so much as watching the old one unravel. The post-1945 framework—and especially the assumptions forged after 1991—are breaking down. Alliances are shakier, norms increasingly hollow, and power is moving in directions the old system can’t contain. This isn’t a transition; it’s a structural upheaval with no agreed-upon successor.

New Study Shakes Up Heart Disease Theory: High Cholesterol May Not Mean High Risk. A one-year prospective study found no correlation between atherosclerosis and extremely high cholesterol levels in 100 otherwise metabolically healthy individuals who had followed a ketogenic diet for an average of five years.

What’s behind Kennedy’s ‘MMR U-turn’? An apparent endorsement of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR) by US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr has provoked an outcry from MMR vaccine sceptics and glee from his critics. In a lengthy post on X, responding to the Texas measles outbreak, Kennedy said ‘the most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine’. In the past he has expressed his deep reservations, but Sally Beck is far from convinced he has changed his mind. She reports on the facts of the outbreak and on everything Kennedy said.

Ethical Collapse in the Peer Review of a Leading Vaccine Journal This article tells the story of one of the most disturbing breaches of scientific ethics—buried in the peer-review process of one of the world’s leading vaccination journals, in the midst of a global health crisis.

The New York Times' Claim That Climate Change Threatens the Global Economy Is False. It seems the NYT story is built on a fact-free "House of Cards," emblematic of the mainstream media increasing tendency to write "Fake News," and ignore facts, especially when the issue is climate change.

🗑️ Must NOT Read

Scientists should repeat more studies, but not those looking for a link between vaccines and autism. This article says that focussing on the link between vaccines and autism is a worrying waste of effort, given the extensive evidence showing that there is no link between vaccines and autism, and the harm that suggesting this link can cause. However, the broader idea of funding studies that attempt to repeat earlier research is a good one.

💎 Fascinating Finds

The long history of the human aura. From religious iconography to modern mysticism, the human aura has been a subject of fascination across centuries and cultures.

How does your brain create new memories? Neuroscientists discover ‘rules’ for how neurons encode new information. The findings suggest that neurons, by simultaneously using two different sets of rules for learning across different groups of synapses, rather than a single uniform rule, can more precisely tune the different types of inputs they receive to appropriately represent new information in the brain.

