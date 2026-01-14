Were prediction markets former DARPA projects to create psyops and narratives & Today's Must-Reads (14 January 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters. Join over 78,000 followers worldwide, exposing the narrative and uncovering the truth.
🔦 Editor’s Spotlight
Recently, a number of prediction market websites have been dominating narratives on social media. For example, Polymarket which was established in 2020, is currently all over X/Twitter with big accounts using their numbers to influence people’s views on the situation in Iran.
But are these betting markets, or the companies themselves, used by intelligence agencies to push narratives or start psyops?
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.