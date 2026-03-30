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Should politicians be banned from betting on wars?

If the Iran war is legal, is it moral?

Israel invites US to build bases in its country…

US commandos join 50,000 troops in Middle East for possible ground mission…

…and many more stories below.

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New Study Finds Warming Saves Lives…Cold Temperatures 12 Times More Deadly Than Excess Heat

This same study reveals there were 72,361 deaths per year attributable to exposure to 21st century cold temperatures in the US.

A new study indicates that from 2000 to 2020 there were 6,129 annual deaths attributable to excess summer heat across 1,514 US counties (representing 91% of the United States’ adult population).

Because cold temperatures are so much more dangerous to human health than warmth, a modest 0.5°C warming could save over 10,000 lives per year in the US.

President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde says the damage from the Iranian war is already done and the “financial markets do not understand what they’re in for.”

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US Commandos join troop buildup in Middle East as Trump weighs high-risk mission to extract uranium Hundreds of special forces join 50,000 US troops in region as reports outline possible ground operation to extract enriched uranium and secure key Iranian targets

Houthis open new front in Iran war: Will Yemeni group block Bab al-Mandeb? Blockade of strait, one of the world’s busiest maritime routes, would prove disastrous for global economy.

European intelligence agencies believe Russia is supplying drones to Iran Russia has already been providing intelligence sharing with Tehran to help it target US forces in the region, the official said, but the upcoming delivery of explosive-laden drones would mark the first evidence of lethal support since the start of the war.

Israel said set to invite US to move some Middle East bases to country, and establish new ones The security establishment sees an opportunity to “reshape the map” of US military positioning in the Middle East, the report says, given that US forces are already present here now and in light of evolving security challenges.

12 Hard Questions That Everyone Should Be Asking About The War In The Middle East Right Now A lot of people don’t seem to realize it yet, but this is a really big moment in human history. The drama that is currently unfolding in the Middle East is going to have enormous implications for all 8 billion people that are living on this planet.

War & Morality In a liberal democracy, the government can only morally do what the governed have affirmatively authorized it to do, writes Andrew P. Napolitano. This is not the case with Trump’s war on Iran.

Up to 70 Brits locked up in UAE over drone strike photos Tourists, expats and cabin crew face jail and huge fines for taking or even receiving images of missile and drone attacks as campaigners warn of harsh conditions and limited consular access for detainees

US military building ‘massive complex’ beneath White House ballroom project “It’s part of it, the ballroom essentially becomes a shed for what’s being built under,” Trump said, without elaborating on the unprecedented arrangement.

Kyiv strikes chemical plant deep behind enemy lines with drones Ukraine has reportedly struck a chemical plant in Russia’s Samara oblast