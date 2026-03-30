We are only ever told about how deadly Global Warming is but Cooling kills 12x as many people & Today's Must-Reads (30 March 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
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🔥Top Stories
US commandos join 50,000 troops in Middle East for possible ground mission…
Houthis join the war and threaten next biggest shipping chokepoint…
Western intelligence says Russia aiding and supplying Iran...
Israel invites US to build bases in its country…
If the Iran war is legal, is it moral?
Citizens jailed for sharing footage of destruction from Iranian missiles…
“Massive complex” being built underneath White House…
Ukraine striking deep inside Russia…
Bank of America pays $72.5 million in Epstein case…
Should politicians be banned from betting on wars?
Oil shock will hit the West in weeks…
…and many more stories below.
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🔦 Editor’s Spotlight
New Study Finds Warming Saves Lives…Cold Temperatures 12 Times More Deadly Than Excess Heat
Because cold temperatures are so much more dangerous to human health than warmth, a modest 0.5°C warming could save over 10,000 lives per year in the US.
A new study indicates that from 2000 to 2020 there were 6,129 annual deaths attributable to excess summer heat across 1,514 US counties (representing 91% of the United States’ adult population).
This same study reveals there were 72,361 deaths per year attributable to exposure to 21st century cold temperatures in the US.
🎞️ Worth Watching
President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde says the damage from the Iranian war is already done and the “financial markets do not understand what they’re in for.”
🥊 Quick Hits
Politics
US Commandos join troop buildup in Middle East as Trump weighs high-risk mission to extract uranium
Hundreds of special forces join 50,000 US troops in region as reports outline possible ground operation to extract enriched uranium and secure key Iranian targets
Houthis open new front in Iran war: Will Yemeni group block Bab al-Mandeb?
Blockade of strait, one of the world’s busiest maritime routes, would prove disastrous for global economy.
European intelligence agencies believe Russia is supplying drones to Iran
Russia has already been providing intelligence sharing with Tehran to help it target US forces in the region, the official said, but the upcoming delivery of explosive-laden drones would mark the first evidence of lethal support since the start of the war.
Israel said set to invite US to move some Middle East bases to country, and establish new ones
The security establishment sees an opportunity to “reshape the map” of US military positioning in the Middle East, the report says, given that US forces are already present here now and in light of evolving security challenges.
12 Hard Questions That Everyone Should Be Asking About The War In The Middle East Right Now
A lot of people don’t seem to realize it yet, but this is a really big moment in human history. The drama that is currently unfolding in the Middle East is going to have enormous implications for all 8 billion people that are living on this planet.
War & Morality
In a liberal democracy, the government can only morally do what the governed have affirmatively authorized it to do, writes Andrew P. Napolitano. This is not the case with Trump’s war on Iran.
Up to 70 Brits locked up in UAE over drone strike photos
Tourists, expats and cabin crew face jail and huge fines for taking or even receiving images of missile and drone attacks as campaigners warn of harsh conditions and limited consular access for detainees
US military building ‘massive complex’ beneath White House ballroom project
“It’s part of it, the ballroom essentially becomes a shed for what’s being built under,” Trump said, without elaborating on the unprecedented arrangement.
Kyiv strikes chemical plant deep behind enemy lines with drones
Ukraine has reportedly struck a chemical plant in Russia’s Samara oblast
Bank of America to pay out $72.5m over Epstein lawsuit
The proposed class-action lawsuit was filed in October by a Florida woman who says she was abused by Epstein “on at least 100 occasions” between 2011 and 2019 and held two accounts at Bank of America at the direction of his business team. It alleged that the bank had “a plethora of information regarding Epstein’s sex trafficking operation but chose profit over protecting the victims”.
Technology
Law Seeks to Ban Public Officials From Making Polymarket Bets on Upcoming Bloodshed, Because Apparently We Live in a Complete Dystopia
Bad news, war profiteers: efforts are underway in the US to ban public officials from placing Polymarket and Kalshi bets based on inside information —including ghoulish wagers on the death and destruction they know will follow military action.
Finance/Economy/Energy
The Strait of Hormuz Oil Shock Is Now Heading West
The world still hasn’t grasped the severity of the situation. Fuel crunches hitting Asia will soon start spreading west, they said. Europe is likely to face surging prices to secure cargoes and is at risk of diesel shortages in the coming weeks.
Analysts prepared for $200 oil as some gas prices set to cross $6 a gallon
Prediction market site Polymarket on Sunday reported that U.S. officials and Wall Street analysts have begun preparations for oil to top $200 a barrel as the Iran war continues and shows signs of possible escalation.
End of dollar? Iran war pushing BRICS and Global South towards de-dollarization
The rise of BRICS Pay and India’s CBDC proposal signals a shift toward financial multipolarity. Growing geopolitical instability is reshaping global payment systems and currency alignments.
Multipolarity As World Government 3.0 & Its Pied Pipers
BRICS multipolarity is nothing more than the next logical progression and iteration of Western-directed globalism toward the long-planned and desired East-West convergence into a singular World Federation, World Government, and/or World State by the transnational class, which is principally stationed in the West, but has long-since penetrated the East. We are witnessing the onboarding of the East into the Western globalist-led one-world government, not the other way around.
UN Nuclear Watchdog Says Iranian Heavy Water Plant Damaged After Israeli Strike
The International Atomic Energy Agency announced on Sunday that Iran’s heavy water production plant in Khondab is no longer operational following a recent Israeli military strike
The government must end its war on the price mechanism
In a free market system, prices are supposed to act as a signal, giving both producers and consumers essential information about value in relation to supply and demand. The British government is determined to put a stop to this.
“Dark Skies” bill a dim-witted idea that would make us less safe
Under the bill, New York City residents would have to turn off their outdoor lights between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., the New York Post reported.
Man-Made Climate Change
Why is the rush into renewable energy not lowering our bills?
Wind power is hitting records, yet bills are set to rise. From the ‘dark calm’ to a £70bn grid overhaul, here is why green energy costs a premium
Earth Hour Misses Civilization’s True Triumph: Human Innovation
Turning off the lights is easy. Creating them—and the progress they bring—was humanity’s true achievement.
Congress Pressed To Act As Judicial Science Manual Controversy Deepens
Judges backed away, but NAS keeps the disputed chapter in circulation.
The “cost of carbon” is just a made-up number
Where would the IPCC be without our panic – not to mention the many political organsiations and charities that are equally dependent upon it?
Health
Covid vaccine is a crime against humanity, court told
THE covid vaccine is a bioweapon and its architects are suspected of crimes against humanity, it was alleged during a court case in the Netherlands this month. The professor who drafted the current Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act also described the jab given to billions as ‘the product of illegal gain-of-function research’.
WHO Teams With Singapore Firm Tied to Pfizer, Bill Gates to Roll Out Global Vaccine Passports
The WHO is partnering with Temasek, a firm owned by the Singapore government that participated in a $250 million investment in BioNTech in June 2020 — a few months before BioNTech released a COVID-19 vaccine in conjunction with Pfizer. Temasek will help the WHO develop “interoperable digital health wallets.”
💎 Fascinating Finds
There’s a Good Reason You Can’t Concentrate
In our current moment we face a new crisis, one that affects our minds more than our bodies: the negative impact of digital technology on our ability to think.
In wrangling dark matter, some scientists find inspiration in the Torah, Krishna and Christ
The worlds of science and faith are not as separate as they might seem. Many scientists have expressed how studying the majesty of the cosmos can be complementary rather than conflicting with their faith or spiritual practice.
Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
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