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🔦Editor’s Spotlight

Washington refuses to endorse UN’s Global Compact on Migration and accuses it of actively running migration pipelines

This week, the US State Department under Marco Rubio confirmed that Washington has refused to endorse the latest UN review of the Global Compact for Migration — the international framework, adopted in 2018, that serves as the UN’s primary blueprint for what it calls “safe, orderly and regular migration.” No surprise there but what was less predictable was the specific accusations that accompanied the refusal.

“The United States will not legitimise global compacts that enable mass migration into America or Western nations,” the department said. And then it went further than that. “UN agencies — working with the NGOs they fund — established a migration corridor through Central America and to the US border,” the statement alleged. “As the American people suffered under an unprecedented wave of mass migration, the UN was on the ground pipelining migrants to our southern border.” It also accused UN officials of playing a similar role in Europe, claiming they had “staffed all ends of the Mediterranean migration route while condemning governments that resisted opening their borders.”

The UK, in particular, was singled out by name. The State Department accused UN officials of lobbying aviation regulators to prevent deportation flights for migrants arriving across the Channel, branding the alleged effort “an appalling violation of the UK’s national sovereignty.”

“The State Department will facilitate remigration — not replacement migration.” A sentence that would have got your banned from Twitter a few years ago.

Alongside this, Washington has released a 33-page national security strategy that pledges to “cultivate resistance” within Europe and revive “Western identity.” The document states: “It is more than plausible that within a few decades at the latest, certain NATO members will become majority non-European.” Whether that projection is accurate, alarmist, or somewhere in between, mass immigration is a legitimate debate that European politicians still refuse to engage with.

The Trump administration is saying that the migration compact has been used by agencies and NGOs to advance agendas that go well beyond what most electorates have democratically sanctioned. And taking a look at the precise language used is interesting. “Pipelining migrants.” “Staffed all ends of the Mediterranean migration route.” These are operational descriptions which it sounds like the US government has evidence of.

Social media is awash with cries of racist language. However, the term ‘Replacement Migration’ is a direct quote from the UN itself.

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