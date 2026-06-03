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Today’s must-reads begins with a detailed look at whether slavery was necessary to create America’s prosperity. Adam Smith argued that slavery was unproductive and inefficient whilst the New York Times’ 1619 project sought to define slave labour as America’s defining characteristic. Was the Times correct or was this just an ideological, revisionist take on history? Perhaps, in fact, abolishing slavery was the moment that unleashed America’s potential.

This same ideology, exported over the pond, leads us on to the tragic death of Henry Nowak in 2025 and the trial which ended recently. His murder has unleashed a national conversation about what happens when a police force is more concerned with ideology than with the people it is supposed to protect.

Over in the Middle East, Iran and the US have begun firing missiles again as peace talks falter. The war is impacting economies around the world but Iran’s central bank has quietly recorded inflation at 77.2% - a number that can’t be sustained for long. Who can take the pain the longest? Outside of China, global oil stocks are drawing down 1.7 million barrels per day with the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve now days away from its lowest level since 1983.

And finally, before AI hallucinations, humans were (and still are) using models to make up alternate realities. Climate doomsday models don’t actually look at observed data but are still used to scare children. And Covid models stopped thousands of cancer cases being diagnosed before being used to overstate vaccine success.