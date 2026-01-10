Was new military tech tested in Venezuelan strike? & Today's Must-Reads (10 January 2026)
🔦 Editor’s Spotlight
Ukraine has been a gift to the military-industrial complex. Not only has it allowed them to use up old stockpiles of weapons, it has also allowed them to build and test new ones.
And this is on both the Western and Russian sides. Lviv’s mayor talks about the horrible impact of the recent Oreshnik missile strike, reporting that the missile didn’t show up on any radars and that Ukraine has nothing to counter this kind of weapon. Putin himself has set a high-tech 21st century ‘duel’ challenge to the West, telling them to pick any target and then to try to defend it with all of its air and missile defence systems. He says nothing will stop the Oreshnik missile and this experiment will prove it.
Were the recent strikes in Venezuela also used as a testing ground for new tech? According to compiled first-hand accounts from people who witnessed the attacks, the following things happened on the night Maduro was captured:
All communications suddenly went dead;
All power disappeared;
Venezuelan soldiers heard a “piercing, shrill whistle” that they couldn’t bear;
Sonic booms caused soldiers’ noses to bleed;
Drones were flying around, knocking out military hardware;
Weapons firing approximately 300 bullets at a time were used and impossible to fight against;
Hours before the attack, Google maps went haywire;
Before the attack, civilians were hearing strange noises on their phone calls;
Clusters of ‘noiseless’ bombs hit the ground;
The entire electrical and electromagnetic system was knocked out…
Venezuelan soldiers could not see or ‘detect’ American ones - not because of the darkness but because their defence systems weren’t working and their devices were nullified.
As always with these reports, it’s important to remain sceptical. Propaganda is usually a sprinkling of truth surrounded by lies. So whilst I have no doubt that the US often tests new tech in situations such as these, there will also be a lot of propaganda mixed in.
Propaganda from the Venezuelans after they were humiliated militarily. Propaganda from the US to make other countries fearful in the future. And propaganda from both countries to disguise the fact that probably the best weapon used was a lot of high-ranking Venezuelans being paid off to give up Maduro.
🎞️ Worth Watching
Pope Leo XIV says “it is painful to see, especially in the West, the space for genuine freedom of expression is rapidly shrinking. At the same time, a new Orwellian-style language is developing which, in an attempt to be increasingly inclusive, ends up excluding those who do not conform to the ideologies that are fuelling it.”
He is also extremely worried about the West “encouraging deceptive forms of compassion, such as euthanasia.”
🥊 Quick Hits
Meet the Group Behind the Pro-Maduro Protests
The People’s Forum is an “incubator” for leftist radicals—and eerily reminiscent of a cult.
What both sides get wrong about the Minneapolis ICE shooting
This tragic incident has exposed the inhumanity of America’s culture warriors.
Former MI6 chief says Trump should be given control of Greenland in the interests of ‘European security’
Sir Richard Dearlove, the ex-head of Britain’s intelligence agency, said there was a ‘strong argument’ for the US to have Greenland in a bid to deter Chinese threats.
Iran crisis: On the brink of revolution
In spite of an almost complete news blackout from the British legacy media, it is still possible to stay in touch with events in Iran via social media as the protests there continue uninterrupted.
Top 15 US Billionaires Gained Nearly $1 Trillion in Wealth in Trump’s First Year
The 935 billionaires in the U.S. now control $8.1 trillion in wealth, the analysis found — nearly double the amount of wealth held by the bottom 50 percent of Americans, which comprises over 170 million people. Roughly a dozen of these billionaires work in the Trump administration.
Britain’s X crackdown is no joke
The internet suddenly went down in Iran last night, as courageous Iranians continued to rise up against the Ayatollah. The UK government was apparently inspired. Not by the rebels, whose plight the Prime Minister has remained remarkably quiet about – but by the mullahs’ digital crackdown.
Will Europe ever wake up? America loathes the continent’s elites
European elites are deeply embedded in the transatlantic system from which they derive their power and legitimacy.
UAE cuts funds for students keen to study in UK ‘over fears campuses radicalised by Islamist groups’
Abu Dhabi’s decision comes amid tensions over the UK’s decision not to proscribe Muslim Brotherhood
Bible Sales Break Records in U.S., U.K.
In uncertain times, it seems that more and more people are reaching for a Bible. Last year, Bible sales—which have been on the rise since 2021—hit record highs in the U.S. and the UK
The world is burning…but are the flames real?
The New Year has dawned on a world bursting into chaos. But is it genuine chaos? Or contrived chaos?
More evidence the Elite engineer fraud and crime to control the population
The Roths and real owners of assets like the owners of the Fed, they create a situation with rising hyperinflation, lax policies and reduced policing – an environment that breeds fraud. It won’t affect them, so they don’t care, the real victims are the little guy, the working class.
Children of the Long March
The pattern is clear: foreign born, Neo-Marxist academics come to America, work at major universities, teach Neo-Marxist ideas to their students, and their children, inheriting their parents’ ideologies, enter politics.
All empires, when they are dying, worship the idol of war. War will save the empire. War will resurrect past glory. War will teach an unruly world to obey. But those who bow down before the idol of war, blinded by hypermasculinity and hubris, are unaware that while idols begin by calling for the sacrifice of others, they end by demanding self-sacrifice. Ekpyrosis, the inevitable conflagration that destroys the world according to the ancient Stoics, is part of the cyclical nature of time. There is no escape. Fortuna. There is a time for individual death. There is a time for collective death. In the end, with weary citizens yearning for extinction, empires light their own funeral pyre.
Germany’s HateAid: Portrait of a ‘Trusted Flagger’
The arbiters of acceptable online speech are not nearly as ‘independent’ as the EU would have people believe.
Polish president vetoes EU digital law, warns against ‘Ministry of Truth’
Nawrocki argued that the state should not be allowed to decide what its citizens are permitted to say or think
Why California Is Bleeding Tech Jobs — Decline Is a Policy Choice
Silicon Valley isn’t dying — it’s decentralizing. Tech firms are expanding in lower-cost states and taking jobs with them.
Nostalgia isn’t strategy: Stop the Monroe revisionism and listen
Offering a sober assessment of 19th and 20th Century US foreign policy and lessons learned the hard way
The UK Covid Inquiry: Propaganda to protect the ‘pandemic’ narrative
In the words of the oft-quoted Edward Bernays, propaganda involves ‘the conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses’. It is clear that this Module 2 report, and the UK Covid Inquiry as a whole, strive to do just that.
WHO’s New Pandemic Approach: Expediency over Evidence?
The populations the WHO was set up to protect deserve a return to evidence-based public health and not simply the normalization of failures of the past.
Chris Wright — We’re in the greatest Malinvestment in Human History
Chris Wright, the United States Secretary of Energy, marvels that people can spend so much to achieve so little: “Germany invested half a trillion dollars, more than doubled the capacity of its electricity grid — and today produces 20% less electricity than before that investment, selling it at three times the price.”
Environmentalism is Anti-Humanism
Anti-impact environmentalists want you dead; they will settle, in the short term, for you to feel guilty for existing, producing and consuming, and willing to comply with any degree of central planning and freedom curtailment to “save the planet” from you.
Trial Date Set as Thousands Sue Pfizer Over Birth Control Linked to Brain Tumors
More than 2,000 women who developed brain tumors joined a class action lawsuit, which was filed in 2024. The women claim Pfizer knew that long-term use of its popular birth control injection, Depo-Provera, could cause debilitating and potentially incurable brain tumors, but that the drugmaker didn’t warn patients or regulators.
💎 Fascinating Finds
People in Brazil are living past 110 and scientists want to know why
Brazil’s supercentenarians are exposing hidden genetic and immune secrets that may redefine what it means to age—and survive—exceptionally.
Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
There are plenty of videos online of the attack. The power was still on from all angles, as were the lights