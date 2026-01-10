Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters. Join over 78,000 followers worldwide, exposing the narrative and uncovering the truth.

Ukraine has been a gift to the military-industrial complex. Not only has it allowed them to use up old stockpiles of weapons, it has also allowed them to build and test new ones.

And this is on both the Western and Russian sides. Lviv’s mayor talks about the horrible impact of the recent Oreshnik missile strike, reporting that the missile didn’t show up on any radars and that Ukraine has nothing to counter this kind of weapon. Putin himself has set a high-tech 21st century ‘duel’ challenge to the West, telling them to pick any target and then to try to defend it with all of its air and missile defence systems. He says nothing will stop the Oreshnik missile and this experiment will prove it.

Were the recent strikes in Venezuela also used as a testing ground for new tech? According to compiled first-hand accounts from people who witnessed the attacks, the following things happened on the night Maduro was captured:

All communications suddenly went dead;

All power disappeared;

Venezuelan soldiers heard a “piercing, shrill whistle” that they couldn’t bear;

Sonic booms caused soldiers’ noses to bleed;

Drones were flying around, knocking out military hardware;

Weapons firing approximately 300 bullets at a time were used and impossible to fight against;

Hours before the attack, Google maps went haywire;

Before the attack, civilians were hearing strange noises on their phone calls;

Clusters of ‘noiseless’ bombs hit the ground;

The entire electrical and electromagnetic system was knocked out…

Venezuelan soldiers could not see or ‘detect’ American ones - not because of the darkness but because their defence systems weren’t working and their devices were nullified.

As always with these reports, it’s important to remain sceptical. Propaganda is usually a sprinkling of truth surrounded by lies. So whilst I have no doubt that the US often tests new tech in situations such as these, there will also be a lot of propaganda mixed in.

Propaganda from the Venezuelans after they were humiliated militarily. Propaganda from the US to make other countries fearful in the future. And propaganda from both countries to disguise the fact that probably the best weapon used was a lot of high-ranking Venezuelans being paid off to give up Maduro.

Pope Leo XIV says “it is painful to see, especially in the West, the space for genuine freedom of expression is rapidly shrinking. At the same time, a new Orwellian-style language is developing which, in an attempt to be increasingly inclusive, ends up excluding those who do not conform to the ideologies that are fuelling it.”

He is also extremely worried about the West “encouraging deceptive forms of compassion, such as euthanasia.”

People in Brazil are living past 110 and scientists want to know why Brazil’s supercentenarians are exposing hidden genetic and immune secrets that may redefine what it means to age—and survive—exceptionally.

