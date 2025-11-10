📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 74,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

BBC chiefs quit after Trump documentary edit scandal…

Trump pardons Giuliani, Meadows, and 2020 election allies…

UK judge: criticism of Islam protected under free speech…

UK, Germany accuse Russia of stalking and jamming satellites…

YouTube deletes 700+ videos on Israeli human rights abuses…

Ukraine’s “electric war” strikes intensify nationwide…

Political activism eroding artistic freedom in the West…

Paris terror laws turned emergency powers into daily rule…

UK ends methane-cutting cow feed trials amid controversy…

AI rapidly automating white-collar jobs, experts warn…

Chart proves post-AI “jobless boom” despite record profits…

Peak fossil fuel demand myth collapsing, IEA draft shows…

Breakthrough lung cancer trial shifts focus to NK cells…

How the human heart can heal itself…

and much, much more

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.

📖 Today’s Book

The View of the Shrew: Unmasking the Truth in a Confused World 2022-2024 by Todd Hayen

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

“This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content”

** A regular reminder that whenever a headline has two links, the first is the paywalled version and the second is the free, archived version. If a link does not work - message me in the comments below and I will help resolve the issue **