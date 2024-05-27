Warmongerers in the West seem very keen to start a world war. Could it be because our financial situation is so dire or is it to distract from another reason? One thing is for sure, some people are making an absolute killing from the killing.

The word ‘monger’ is an old word meaning ‘dealer’. A fishmonger sells fish, an ironmonger deals in metal and a warmonger profits from war.

Laundering billions of dollars to Ukraine is no longer doing it for the warmongerers. Hundred of thousands of dead Ukrainians and Russians isn’t enough for them. Now they want to use Western weapons to strike Russian soil and escalate the situation.

Currently, there are restrictions on Western weapons being used to strike Russia but Antony Blinken, United States Secretary of State, seems to hint that this will change. “When it comes to enabling or endorsing attacks outside of Ukraine, that’s not something we’ve done but Ukraine will have to make and will make its own decisions and I want to make sure it gets the equipment it needs,” he said.

‘Ukraine will make its own decisions’ - Ok, if you say so!

Former Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, thinks along the same lines. “I think there’s also a question of whether we, the United States, and our allies, oughta give them more help in hitting Russian bases, which before we have not been willing to do,” she said. “If the attacks are coming directly from over the line in Russia then those bases ought to be fair game”. “It’s time to give Ukrainians more help in hitting these bases inside Russia”.

As is normal nowadays, the same opinions murmurate around the globe in lockstep. Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “give Ukrainians what they need. Give them the weapons. Give them the authorisation to use those weapons outside their own borders.”

NATO chief, General Jens Stoltenberg, thinks the same. “I think the time has come for allies to consider whether they should lift some of the restrictions they have put on the use of weapons”.

Whilst Ukraine should be allowed to defend itself and it is fully within its rights to return fire on Russia, when it is using Western weapons, that is a whole different ball game. Especially when it is a proxy war with the US telling Ukraine what to do and what not to do. Telling Ukraine to hit Russia with Western weapons is no different to the US or Britain striking Russia itself.

In fact Russia has warned the UK that it would launch military strikes on British soil after a defence minister said the UK supports Ukraine’s right to strike Russian territory using Western supplied weapons.

Lithuania, a NATO country, has announced that its military will be sent to Ukraine. I’m sure the Russians are terrified by this prospect but in any case, any direct involvement from a NATO country will allow Russia to say that it was attacked by the West first.

Will this be similar to WWII? In 1940 both the Germans and British had agreed only to bomb military installations but apparently, to get the US to join the war, Churchill came up with a plan to provoke Hitler. He ordered civilians in Berlin to be bombed on a number of occasions until the Germans responded and unleashed their Blitzkrieg on London and other towns.

Member of Parliament, Andrew Bridgen, claims that we are actually at war with Russia now and that is the reason for the snap General election in the UK but I am sceptical of what he says. What do you think?

