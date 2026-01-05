Venezuela shows we are entering the final stage in the transition to a New World Order & Today's Must-Reads (5 January 2026)
Before Christmas, I asked you, the dear reader, whether you supported the US going to war with Venezuela. 75% of you said no with only 16% giving their approval. I wonder how the poll above differs, now the deed has been done and the propaganda is in full flow.
The best analysis I have read so far is from Thomas Fazi who amazingly has had his views published in The Telegraph. It aligns with my view that what we are witnessing is the end of Pax Americana and the beginning of Novus Ordo Seclorum - a new order of the ages or a New World Order. For those of you who don’t know, this Latin phrase appears on the dollar bill, underneath the all-seeing-eye pyramid, but that was the old order, what we are seeing now is a multi-polar order battling for supremacy with the old world fighting to retain relevancy.
Fazi says that “ultimately, once all the layers of propaganda are stripped away, this attack boils down to just one thing: a completely unprovoked and blatantly illegal act of aggression against a country that posed no real threat to the United States”. And he’s correct - even if the ‘narco-terrorist’ claims were true, this could have been dealt with at the border, rather than via regime-change. A massive ‘tell’ is always when an action is undertaken in the name of ‘democracy.’
The attack on Venezuela, however, suggests a different conclusion: that the US remains determined to slow or stall the transition to multipolarity, albeit not through head-on conflict with China or Russia, but by doubling down on a globalised proxy-war strategy that targets the weaker links of the rival system. Venezuela fits this logic perfectly.
The West has been slowly poisoning itself with ‘woke,’ DEI, cultural Marxism, which combined with an infinite number of financial ponzi schemes has allowed China and Russia to grow to a size where it can now legitimately challenge us.
In fact, did Russia give its approval long ago?
This normalisation of barbarism carries grave consequences. Internationally, it accelerates the descent into outright anarchy, where “might makes right” is the only remaining rule. This is especially dangerous in a world where the United States no longer holds the monopoly on global violence, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine demonstrated. Indeed, the attack on Venezuela – and the EU’s silence about it – lays bare the hypocrisy of Western narratives on Ukraine, further undermining them in the eyes of much of the world.
Why should we all be concerned about the transition from a uni-polar to a multipolar world order? Especially when it is done in this chaotic, aggressive fashion.
Firstly, if the West is no longer seen (whether it ever actually was or not) as being the fair, moral or law-biding system (well, at least in comparison to the others), more and more countries will gravitate towards systems that won’t be in our interests. At best, we will all become poorer, at worst, we will be taken over by one of these up-and-coming systems. Secondly, if action, such as that undertaken at the weekend, is legitimised, we will have no power, or right, to stop other countries doing the same.
And finally, as Fazi points out, (and as we have all witnessed over the last five years) as international legal and moral restraints are loosened, so will domestic ones with “the erosion of constitutional safeguards and civil liberties”. Let’s hope that in five years time we all aren’t looking back at the good ol’ lockdown days and thinking how much freedom we had, compared to now!
Whatever one’s views on events in Venezuela, it certainly was a bold and daring operation full of deception. Here’s how it was done.
Former President of Venezuela, Hugo Chavez, was told he was going to be accused of being a drug trafficker and have the Noriega formula applied to him.
Is Cuba next?
Or Greenland? Katie Miller, wife of the White House Deputy Chief of Staff, thinks so.
Maduro’s capture wasn’t about oil
The operation, ostensibly framed as a law enforcement action against ‘narco-terrorism,’ serves a dual purpose. The indictment detailing 25 years of state-sponsored cocaine trafficking provided the legal veneer, but the timing reveals the geopolitical intent. This is the implementation of a new, muscular Monroe Doctrine. It signals a retreat from the role of ‘Global Policeman’ and a pivot toward the ‘Regional Fortress.’ The Trump administration has signalled that it may tolerate chaos in the Donbas or the Levant. Still, it will not tolerate a peer competitor establishing a forward operating base in the Americas.
Behind the Curtain: Your post-disruption playbook
We’re locked in the fastest, broadest, most consequential reordering of politics, tech and business of our lifetimes — and it’s a global phenomenon.
How Trump Fixed On a Maduro Loyalist as Venezuela’s New Leader
Nicolás Maduro balked at a gilded exile. U.S. officials then saw a more pliant option in his vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, known for stabilizing Venezuela’s economy.
“The Donroe Doctrine”: Are Cuba, Colombia And Mexico The Next Targets, Or Will Someone Else Be First Instead?
President Trump and his team have determined that the entire western hemisphere is our sphere of influence. If somebody is doing things in the western hemisphere that we do not like, we will intervene. If that requires military action, President Trump will pull the trigger.
When Trump’s big Venezuela oil grab runs smack into reality
The White House is proudly embracing an era of fossil-fuel imperialism when global markets are vastly different
Manufacturing Consent for Venezuela
Is your algorithm telling you that Venezuelans are happy the U.S. invaded their country and kidnapped their president? Then you, my friend, may be the target of a CIA psy-op designed to justify an international crime.
Dropping the Façade: Propaganda, Power, and the Absurdity of Empire
Whenever you see a coordinated full-frontal assault, a blizzard of the same rhetoric all focused on an end result with a particular narrative attached, you know that it is pure unadulterated propaganda.
From Noriega to Maduro: The Return of Direct Extraction Doctrine
Despite the media frenzy, the Maduro case serves as a training ground under conditions of zero strategic risk. In its new national security strategy, the United States has already declared the Caribbean basin a zone of absolute control.
Musk & Trump Grab Dinner After Maduro Arrest
The dinner all but solidifies Musk and Trump’s reconciliation after he publicly criticized Trump’s legislative package in June 2025, which added to the national debt and reversed cuts to waste, fraud and abuse found by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
U.S. special operations units transit UK en route to Europe
Recent U.S. military air movements into the United Kingdom indicate a redeployment of American special forces into Europe, following a period of heightened operational activity linked to events in Venezuela.
Police drew up false evidence after decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans
Police produced false evidence to retrospectively justify banning Israeli fans from an away fixture in Britain after the move was agreed. The force drew up the “intelligence” after the local council privately said it had been “challenged” over the decision and needed a clearer “rationale”.
Ten people found guilty over calling Brigitte Macron a man
Paris court convicts and sentences cyber bullies who made false trans claims about France’s first lady
Massive FIR interference limits flight takeoffs, arrivals
Greece’s Civil Aviation Authority (YPA) has reported a massive interference, of unprecedented dimensions, on almost all frequencies of the Athens flight information region (FIR).
The pseudoscience behind Britain’s open borders
Britain’s immigration policy has been run by researchers who were never right — and rarely challenged
Fossil Fuels Are Not Going Away: Why the Boulder Climate Case Is So Dangerous and SCOTUS Must Step In
Just like fossil fuel divestment, climate court cases to punish fossil fuel (oil, coal, natural gas) producers do not work, and they should be rejected by climate change advocates themselves.
The Heart of the Matter: Cardiac Risks of Covid-19 Vaccines
Evidence continues to mount indicating that the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic was counterproductive and harmful, yet mainstream opinion continues to proclaim that it was a triumph.
Our thought needs theology as much as our hearts need transcendence
Why is Venezuela’s gold still frozen in the Bank of England?
Four years ago, the UK government recognised Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s president. He’s now gone, but the Bank of England is still holding some of the country’s key assets.
The obvious reason for kidnapping Maduro was that China and Russia were using him/Venezuela to threaten the US in its own back yard. What an insult for Russia to dare creeping into our territory just because we are in theirs. The complexity of global events are increasing the potential for unintended consequences which our fearless leaders/psychopaths could care less how many of their serfs are killed as evidenced by Ukraine, Covid, Gaza, or who they need to assassinate to keep the grift/embezzlement going. All in the name of Democracy what a joke.
Are we really going to pretend that this action is something new in the world? That powerful entities like the US, but not limited to her, have not been playing power games both overtly and covertly for decades? What exactly was the nato war in the balkans, the Iraq war, the takedown of Libya, and the Syrian mess, to name just a few? Are we really surprised at the scope of the current power struggle, or are we more surprised that it’s being conducted out in the open after decades of covert operations?