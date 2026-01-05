The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

T. Paine
7h

The obvious reason for kidnapping Maduro was that China and Russia were using him/Venezuela to threaten the US in its own back yard. What an insult for Russia to dare creeping into our territory just because we are in theirs. The complexity of global events are increasing the potential for unintended consequences which our fearless leaders/psychopaths could care less how many of their serfs are killed as evidenced by Ukraine, Covid, Gaza, or who they need to assassinate to keep the grift/embezzlement going. All in the name of Democracy what a joke.

Grape Soda
7h

Are we really going to pretend that this action is something new in the world? That powerful entities like the US, but not limited to her, have not been playing power games both overtly and covertly for decades? What exactly was the nato war in the balkans, the Iraq war, the takedown of Libya, and the Syrian mess, to name just a few? Are we really surprised at the scope of the current power struggle, or are we more surprised that it’s being conducted out in the open after decades of covert operations?

