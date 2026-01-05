Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters. Join over 78,000 followers worldwide, exposing the narrative and uncovering the truth.

Before Christmas, I asked you, the dear reader, whether you supported the US going to war with Venezuela. 75% of you said no with only 16% giving their approval. I wonder how the poll above differs, now the deed has been done and the propaganda is in full flow.

The best analysis I have read so far is from Thomas Fazi who amazingly has had his views published in The Telegraph. It aligns with my view that what we are witnessing is the end of Pax Americana and the beginning of Novus Ordo Seclorum - a new order of the ages or a New World Order. For those of you who don’t know, this Latin phrase appears on the dollar bill, underneath the all-seeing-eye pyramid, but that was the old order, what we are seeing now is a multi-polar order battling for supremacy with the old world fighting to retain relevancy.

Fazi says that “ultimately, once all the layers of propaganda are stripped away, this attack boils down to just one thing: a completely unprovoked and blatantly illegal act of aggression against a country that posed no real threat to the United States”. And he’s correct - even if the ‘narco-terrorist’ claims were true, this could have been dealt with at the border, rather than via regime-change. A massive ‘tell’ is always when an action is undertaken in the name of ‘democracy.’

The attack on Venezuela, however, suggests a different conclusion: that the US remains determined to slow or stall the transition to multipolarity, albeit not through head-on conflict with China or Russia, but by doubling down on a globalised proxy-war strategy that targets the weaker links of the rival system. Venezuela fits this logic perfectly.

The West has been slowly poisoning itself with ‘woke,’ DEI, cultural Marxism, which combined with an infinite number of financial ponzi schemes has allowed China and Russia to grow to a size where it can now legitimately challenge us.

In fact, did Russia give its approval long ago?

This normalisation of barbarism carries grave consequences. Internationally, it accelerates the descent into outright anarchy, where “might makes right” is the only remaining rule. This is especially dangerous in a world where the United States no longer holds the monopoly on global violence, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine demonstrated. Indeed, the attack on Venezuela – and the EU’s silence about it – lays bare the hypocrisy of Western narratives on Ukraine, further undermining them in the eyes of much of the world.

Why should we all be concerned about the transition from a uni-polar to a multipolar world order? Especially when it is done in this chaotic, aggressive fashion.

Firstly, if the West is no longer seen (whether it ever actually was or not) as being the fair, moral or law-biding system (well, at least in comparison to the others), more and more countries will gravitate towards systems that won’t be in our interests. At best, we will all become poorer, at worst, we will be taken over by one of these up-and-coming systems. Secondly, if action, such as that undertaken at the weekend, is legitimised, we will have no power, or right, to stop other countries doing the same.

And finally, as Fazi points out, (and as we have all witnessed over the last five years) as international legal and moral restraints are loosened, so will domestic ones with “the erosion of constitutional safeguards and civil liberties”. Let’s hope that in five years time we all aren’t looking back at the good ol’ lockdown days and thinking how much freedom we had, compared to now!

🎞️ Worth Watching

Whatever one’s views on events in Venezuela, it certainly was a bold and daring operation full of deception. Here’s how it was done.

Former President of Venezuela, Hugo Chavez, was told he was going to be accused of being a drug trafficker and have the Noriega formula applied to him.

Is Cuba next?

Or Greenland? Katie Miller, wife of the White House Deputy Chief of Staff, thinks so.

🥊 Quick Hits

💎 Fascinating Finds

A God-shaped hole Our thought needs theology as much as our hearts need transcendence

👀 In Case You Missed It

Why is Venezuela’s gold still frozen in the Bank of England? Four years ago, the UK government recognised Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s president. He’s now gone, but the Bank of England is still holding some of the country’s key assets.

