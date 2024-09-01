📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter goes out to over 23,000 subscribers from around the world. Join thousands of paid subscribers who are helping to expose the narrative and build a better future.

🔥 Top Stories

Anthony Fauci Recovering from West Nile Virus… Haditha Massacre Photos the Military Tried to Hide… Could the Spike Protein from mRNA Vaccines Affect Gut Bacteria?… New Study Shows Ancient Sea Level Rise Far Outpaced Modern Rates… Pope Francis Calls Turning Away Migrants a 'Grave Sin'…

Welcome readers! Dive into this week’s Must-Reads for Sunday 31 August 2024. Share your thoughts and join the conversation by commenting on stories that resonate with you.

🔦 Editor’s Spotlight

Anthony Fauci recovering from West Nile virus. Dr. Anthony Fauci, former chief medical adviser to the president, is recovering from West Nile virus after being hospitalized with fever, chills, and fatigue. He likely contracted the virus from a mosquito bite in his garden. What are the chances!?

Mark Zuckerberg admits Biden administration 'pressured' Facebook to censor Americans. In yesterday’s letter, Zuckerberg explained that the Biden administration pressured his team for months in 2021 to censor "certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire, and expressed a lot of frustration with our team when we didn't agree.

The Haditha Massacre Photos That the Military Didn’t Want the World to See. When U.S. Marines killed twenty-four people in an Iraqi town, they also recorded the aftermath of their actions. For years, the military tried to keep these photos from the public.

Several States Refuse To Remove RFK Jr.'s Name From Ballots, Hurting Trump. After RFK Jr. dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump, several key states are refusing to remove his name from the ballot, complicating the electoral landscape. This could harm Trump’s chances in crucial swing states.

The first F-16 of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was shot down with the help of the Patriot air defense system. The Ukrainian Air Force suffered a major embarrassment when, according to the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Mariana Bezuglaya, one of its F-16s was mistakenly shot down by a Patriot air defence system during a recent rocket attack.

Israel agrees to brief pause in fighting so Palestinian children can receive polio vaccinations, U.N. says. In a rare move, Israel has agreed to a brief pause in its military operations in Gaza to allow for a vaccination campaign aimed at protecting Palestinian children from polio. The campaign, set to start on September 1 will last for three days.

💎 Fascinating Finds

Living Cells’ Cognition Drives Evolution. A groundbreaking paper suggests that living cells are cognitive and that this cognition drives evolution. This theory could revolutionize our understanding of biological processes.

Nobel Prize Physicist Thinks Consciousness Must Underlie Universe. Brian Josephson, after whom the Josephson effect in electronics is named, hopes to find the answer to the conundrum of consciousness in biology.

Microplastics Detected Infiltrating Human Brains For The First Time. Scientists have discovered alarming concentrations of microplastics in human brains, raising concerns about long-term health impacts.

Patients were coerced to join Havana Syndrome study, National Institutes of Health says. The NIH has shut down a study on Havana Syndrome amid accusations of coercion and mishandled data, raising questions about the integrity of the research.

🗣 Quote

The major western democracies are moving towards corporatism. Democracy has become a business plan, with a bottom line for every human activity, every dream, every decency, every hope. The main parliamentary parties are now devoted to the same economic policies — socialism for the rich, capitalism for the poor — and the same foreign policy of servility to endless war. This is not democracy. It is to politics what McDonalds is to food. John Pilger

🎞️ Watch

Dr. Jack Kruse on Decentralized Medicine: In this talk, Dr. Jack Kruse, a neurosurgeon with unconventional views, discusses vaccine safety, MK Ultra’s influence, and the importance of decentralized medicine.

🥊 Quick Hits

My evidence might have changed Lucy Letby trial, says expert witness. Dr. Michael Hall claims the jury was denied critical information that could have altered the outcome of the trial.

Could the Spike Protein Derived from mRNA Vaccines Negatively Impact Beneficial Bacteria in the Gut? A new hypothesis suggests that the synthetic spike protein from mRNA vaccines could negatively affect beneficial gut bacteria, potentially disrupting gut health.

Residents of America's cancer-cursed state demand answers as rates of disease mysteriously soar. Iowa is experiencing a concerning rise in cancer cases, with residents demanding answers about potential environmental causes.

The modern rate of sea level rise is not even close veering outside the range of natural variability. A new study shows that around 8,200 years ago, sea levels rose by 6.5 meters in just 140 years, a rate far greater than what we see today.

Pope Francis says those who 'repel' migrants are committing 'grave sin'. The Woke Pope condemned efforts to limit migration, labeling it a "grave sin" and criticizing global immigration policies.

How to destroy a nation in five easy steps. This piece outlines the policies that are eroding national cultures and identities, using the UK as a real-time example.

The ‘Get Trump’ show returns for another season. The new charges against the former president are as specious and partisan as we’ve come to expect.

“Gene-Edited” vs “Genetically Modified” – What’s the difference? Gene-edited crops and livestock are being touted as the next big solution, but how do they differ from the GMOs we already know?

The 2024 US Presidential Election Has Already Been Stolen. Is Kamala Harris's rapid rise in the polls the result of media manipulation, setting the stage for another contested election.

🗑️ Must NOT Reads

What if Ultra-Processed Foods Aren’t as Bad as You Think? Time magazine suggests that processed foods might not be as harmful as once thought, but the reality tells a different story.

👀 In Case You Missed It

SLU prof killed in bicycle accident in St. Louis area. Dr. Robert Mark Buller, a SLU professor, tragically died in a bicycle accident after being struck by an oncoming car. Buller specialised in biodefense and advised the national intelligence community. He developed ways of countering the use of viruses, such as the smallpox virus, as weapons of bioterrorism.

🎲 Wild Card

Suspected burglar caught after sitting down with book. A would-be burglar in Rome was caught after stopping to read a book on Greek mythology in the middle of a theft, Italian media reports. The 38-year-old reportedly gained access to a flat in the Italian capital's Prati district via the balcony but became distracted after picking up a book about Homer's Iliad on a bedside table. The 71-year-old homeowner is said to have awoken and confronted the alleged thief, who was engrossed in the book.

