USAID staff told to shred and then burn their documents · Amazon forest cut down for COP30 Climate Summit & Today's Must-Reads - 12 March 2025
🔥 Top Stories
Europe Isn’t Planning for Peace…
Ukraine Cuts Off Energy to Hungary & Slovakia in Pipeline Attack…
U.S. to Resume Intelligence Sharing and Security Assistance to Ukraine…
World Order Restructuring: How the Ukraine War Is Redefining Global Power…
Russia Must Avoid Trump’s ‘Honey Trap,’ Warns Sergey Karaganov…
Russian & U.S. Spy Chiefs Hold First Talks in Years, Agree to Regular Contact…
Britain Wants a Slice of Ukraine’s Mineral Wealth…
Where Are the Long-Secret JFK Records Trump Promised to Release?
Mysterious Kuiper Belt Object May Hold Key to Solving the ‘3-Body Problem’…
Is China Really ‘Ready for War’? A Look at the Rising Tensions…
Western Naivety Continues to Fuel Syrian Slaughter…
Is Trump Intentionally Letting the Stock Market Crash?
Ron Paul: ‘Tariffs Are Theft’ and Hurt the Economy…
DOGE’s AI Takeover Plans Are Already Underway…
Jay Bhattacharya’s Confirmation Hearing Exposes Democratic Weakness…
Space Force’s X-37B Returns After 14 Secretive Months in Orbit…
and much, much more….
