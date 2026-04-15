** April Special - 20% Discount

Don’t miss out!! With over 86,000 followers, this newsletter provides invaluable daily news, helping you to save time and cut through the noise. Use this special discount code to receive 20% off the usual price. But don’t delay - it won’t stay at this price for long!

Get 20% off for 1 year

🔥Top Stories

US to deploy 10,000 more Middle East troops…

US tightens Iran oil sanctions amid blockade…

Iran downs $240M US surveillance drone…

China satellite aids Iranian targeting…

US hails breakthrough in Israel–Lebanon talks…

Orbán loss sparks EU power shift…

Elite funding flows into secretive global network…

UK sends largest-ever drone shipment to Ukraine…

Russia restricts helium exports amid shortages…

Empty oil tankers rush toward US supply…

Banks profit as volatility drives trading boom…

IMF warns of rising global financial risks…

Public trust in vaccines continues to fall…

…and many more stories below.

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.