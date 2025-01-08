📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 45,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

Trump calls for NATO countries to spend 5% of GDP on defence…

Meta appoints UFC’s Dana White to board…

EU warns Musk they make take legal action over X’s role in German election…

Trump refuses to rule out military force over Panama Canal and Greenland...

Gulfstream G550 struck by unidentified object at FL270 in Miami airspace...

Indonesia joins BRICS…

Iran warns of “extraordinary scenes” as tensions with Israel rise...

McDonald’s rolls back DEI efforts after U.S. Supreme Court ruling...

Deflationary spiral in China…

20,000-year-old 3D map carved in French cavern…

JPMorgan exits Net-Zero Banking Alliance, joining five major U.S. banks...

UK spent record amount on renewable subsidies…

Moderna stock jumps 10% amid bird flu vaccine optimism after U.S. death...

How far back can we see in space?…

CDC acknowledges vaccine risks for under-fours but keeps recommending...

“Crunchy moms” rally behind RFK Jr. to “Make America Healthy Again”...

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative. Start with a free 7-day trial!

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

"This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content" "I'm thankful to find such intriguing and factual information in one place. Thank you!"

📖 Today’s Book

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.