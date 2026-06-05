US State Department calls out British two-tiered policing & Today's Must-Reads (5 June 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Top Stories
Racism fears resulted in police handcuffing a teenager whilst he bled to death…
Trump now says US could take Iran’s uranium but won’t…
Palantir wins UK contract to hold gun and bombs records…
The numbers for terrorist investigations don’t add up…
Germany fines citizens a month’s wages for insulting its leader…
Anthropic calls for a global pause in AI development before it’s too late…
China’s oil buying has collapsed - nobody knows why - but it’s saved the West…
No more brown eggs…to save the planet…
Why are governments allowed to publish such biased press releases…
Americans born after 1970 are dying faster than ever…
Paediatricians receive barely any training on vaccine injuries…
…and many more stories below.
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