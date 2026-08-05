Editor’s Spotlight

Why did the U.S. just spend billions to prop up the Japanese yen?

Worth Watching

Climate Change: What the Data Actually Shows with Geologist Scott Tinker

Quick Hits

Politics/Geo-politics/Global news

60 Minutes Ended Story About Epstein’s Shady Bank Transactions

Indian Cargo Vessel Sunk by Bomb-Boat Attack Off Hodeidah

Houthis vow to target Saudi vessels seeking to avoid blockade in northern Red Sea

Police investigated journalist who tried to expose Cambridge professor

It Appears That the US Military Accidentally Killed Everybody on Board a Civilian Medevac Flight in New Mexico

U.S. has used nearly all its stockpile of long-range missiles in Iran war

The Green Party tried to get me arrested

Men Are More Politically Tolerant Than Women

Suicide crisis hits French PM’s office

Technology

OK, Well, Rogue AI Agents Are Hacking Again

Finance/Economy/Energy

US labor share of income falls to 43%, lowest since 1929

The True Cost of Green Subsidies is Much Higher Than Politicians Admit

How Economic Power Has Shifted Over The Past 200 Years

Man-Made Climate Change

India To Climate Cartel: Count Us Out

Farce Of The Week: Germany’s Weather Site Donnerwetter.de Attempts To Measure The Rhine River’s Temperature!

Health

The bitter truth about junk science

Top doctor: ‘ADHD is NOT a medical condition’ - amid record high diagnoses

‘I Was Wrong’: Sportscaster Apologizes for Condemning Basketball Star Who Refused COVID Vaccine

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Fascinating Finds

SpaceX rocket thought to have crashed into the moon in unintentional collision

Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.

— NE

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