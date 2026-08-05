US spends billions to prop up the Japanese Yen & Today's Must-Reads (5 August 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Editor’s Spotlight
Why did the U.S. just spend billions to prop up the Japanese yen?
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Worth Watching
Climate Change: What the Data Actually Shows with Geologist Scott Tinker
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Quick Hits
Politics/Geo-politics/Global news
60 Minutes Ended Story About Epstein’s Shady Bank Transactions
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Indian Cargo Vessel Sunk by Bomb-Boat Attack Off Hodeidah
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Houthis vow to target Saudi vessels seeking to avoid blockade in northern Red Sea
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Police investigated journalist who tried to expose Cambridge professor
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It Appears That the US Military Accidentally Killed Everybody on Board a Civilian Medevac Flight in New Mexico
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U.S. has used nearly all its stockpile of long-range missiles in Iran war
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The Green Party tried to get me arrested
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Men Are More Politically Tolerant Than Women
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Suicide crisis hits French PM’s office
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Technology
OK, Well, Rogue AI Agents Are Hacking Again
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Finance/Economy/Energy
US labor share of income falls to 43%, lowest since 1929
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The True Cost of Green Subsidies is Much Higher Than Politicians Admit
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How Economic Power Has Shifted Over The Past 200 Years
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Man-Made Climate Change
India To Climate Cartel: Count Us Out
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Farce Of The Week: Germany’s Weather Site Donnerwetter.de Attempts To Measure The Rhine River’s Temperature!
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Health
The bitter truth about junk science
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Top doctor: ‘ADHD is NOT a medical condition’ - amid record high diagnoses
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‘I Was Wrong’: Sportscaster Apologizes for Condemning Basketball Star Who Refused COVID Vaccine
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Fascinating Finds
SpaceX rocket thought to have crashed into the moon in unintentional collision
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Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
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