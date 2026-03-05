US sinks Iranian ship in international waters after it was invited to Indian maritime exhibition & Today's Must-Reads (5 March 2026)
🔥Top Stories
Pentagon scrambles to reinforce Iran war operations…
Claims troops told war fulfills biblical Armageddon prophecy…
Drone strike on RAF Cyprus base not launched by Iran…
Netanyahu presses Washington over possible secret Iran talks…
UAE refuses to allow territory used against Iran…
Azerbaijan threatens Iran…
Labour MP’s husband arrested in China spying probe…
Police Federation chief arrested in major corruption probe…
US foreign policy accused of empowering tyrannies in Africa…
California age-verification law sparks civil liberties alarm…
Trump tanker protection plan threatens Lloyd’s insurance model…
China halts fuel exports amid Persian Gulf turmoil…
Putin hints at cutting Europe’s remaining gas supply…
Record number of workers raid retirement savings…
…and many more stories below.
🔦 Editor’s Spotlight
Iranian warship sunk by the US was sailing home after taking part in an exhibition hosted by India
On Wednesday, Sri Lanka’s navy recovered 87 bodies and rescued 32 Iranian sailors from the IRIS Dena, which sank in international waters off the coast of the island nation — a rare instance of a submarine torpedoing a ship since World War II.
Sri Lanka’s navy said it had responded to a distress signal from the IRIS Dena, but by the time it reached the location, there was no sign of the ship, just patches of oil and sailors floating in the water.
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the sinking illustrates the U.S.-Israeli military operation against Iran is stretching beyond its borders and described the IRIS Dena as a “prize ship.” U.S. President Donald Trump has said one of the key objectives of the war is to wipe out Iran’s navy.
A video released by the U.S. Department of Defense on X showed the moment of the torpedo attack. The Iranian ship appears to be hit by an underwater explosion that causes it to break apart, as a large plume of water rises up in the air.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the U.S. Navy of committing an “an atrocity at sea” in sinking the frigate and said on social media on Thursday that the United States “will come to bitterly regret” the attack.
India’s navy and defense ministry said the Iranian warship had participated in the International Fleet Review and the multilateral naval exercise MILAN 2026, organized by the Indian navy in the port of Visakhapatnam from Feb. 15 to Feb. 25. The ministry said 74 countries had joined the events.
Araghchi stressed that the frigate had been “a guest” of India’s navy. The Indian government has not yet publicly commented on the incident.
🎞️ Worth Watching
Former MI6 (British Intelligence) chief John Sawers says this is “an unnecessary war” and Europe, in particular, may not like what emerges when it is over.
Is Tucker right that the US Neo-Cons hate Western Europe? It certainly seems correct that one of the biggest losers of the Iranian war will be Western Europe.
🥊 Quick Hits
Politics
Inside the Trump administration’s scramble to support its own war
U.S. Central Command is asking the Pentagon to send more military intelligence officers to its headquarters in Tampa, Florida, to support operations against Iran for at least 100 days but likely through September
US Military Leaders Tell Troops Trump Is Waging Iran War To Bring Forth Second Coming Of Jesus
One complaint from a non-commissioned officer filed with the MRFF distilled the nature of these allegations by detailing how their combat-unit commander claimed that Trump has been “anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark his return to Earth.” The complaint goes on to read that “He [the commander] urged us to tell our troops that this was ‘all part of God’s divine plan,’ and he specifically referenced numerous citations out of the Book of Revelation referring to Armageddon and the imminent return of Jesus Christ.”
Drone that hit RAF base in Cyprus ‘not launched by Iran,’ MoD says
Following the strike on Monday, senior Cypriot officials said that the attack was carried out by an Iran-made Shahed drone, stating they believe it was likely fired from Lebanon by Hezbollah.
Netanyahu asks White House if secret Iran talks are happening
Netanyahu’s outreach suggests the Israeli government is concerned about a scenario in which the U.S. pursues a ceasefire before all of Israel’s war objectives have been achieved.
Iranian intelligence sends word to US on potential talks to end war, but US officials say no active negotiations
The messages were conveyed through a third country to the CIA, the people familiar said. But so far, it does not appear the channel has resulted in any serious discussions on how to bring the war to an end.
Iran denies sending messages to US, says armed forces ready for long war
Iran denied sending messages to the United States after reports of possible contacts, saying its armed forces are prepared for a long war while Washington and Israel insist no negotiations with Tehran are underway.
Iran claims it launched missiles with 1-ton warheads at Ben Gurion Airport and nonexistent airbase at airport
In a statement, the IRGC says that at dawn, it launched Khorramshahr-4 missiles at “the heart of Tel Aviv, Ben Gurion Airport, and the 27th Squadron base of the Israeli Air Force at this airport.”
UAE says it will not allow territory to be used against Iran
Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, said the UAE’s position was clear and measured. “The UAE will not permit its airspace or land to be used in any attack against Iran,” she said, adding that the country had the right to defend itself to protect its sovereignty and the safety of citizens, residents and visitors.
Iran-US war latest: Azerbaijan’s president vows to ‘crush Iran with an iron fist’ after drones hit school and airport
Iran has denied targeting Azerbaijan after two drones hit a school and an airport
Husband of Labour MP among three arrested on suspicion of spying for China
David Taylor, the husband of the Labour MP Joani Reid, was arrested by detectives from counter-terrorism police in London on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service, and as part of a wider investigation into national security offences related to China.
Head of Police Federation of England and Wales arrested on suspicion of corruption
Mukund Krishna arrested by City of London police along with two former national board members
How the United States Propelled Tyranny in Africa
Phony piety has long been one of America’s top political exports. President Barack Obama, in a 2015 speech to the African Union, the organization of the African heads of state, derided nations that institute “democracy in name, but not in substance.” But Obama’s finger wagging could not expunge how the U.S. government had long propped up Africa’s most oppressive governments.
Technology
California’s Age-Verification Law Is a Civil Liberties Test
The law classifies user identities at the operating system level. Once embedded, that regulatory architecture of control is easy to expand and difficult to roll back.
Finance/Economy
Could Trump topple London’s £50bn insurance giant?
The president’s offer to protect ships in the Strait of Hormuz could be bad news for Lloyd’s
China instructs major oil refineries to halt fuel exports amid Persian Gulf supply concerns
China has ordered its largest oil refiners to halt diesel and petrol exports amid escalating conflict in the Persian Gulf, which is affecting crude supply. The directive aims to prioritise domestic needs as regional refiners reduce operations due to the crisis.
Putin’s gas wars threat to Britain and EU: Smirking Putin considers cutting last remaining Russian supplies to the continent as energy prices soar amid turmoil in Middle East
Asked by a Russian state television’s top Kremlin correspondent, Pavel Zarubin, about European plans to impose a total ban on Russian pipeline gas imports by late 2027 and to ban new short-term Russian LNG contracts from late April 2026, Putin said it might be more beneficial for Russia to stop selling the gas right now.
It’s Not About Oil: The Global Order Is Quietly Unraveling
If you step back from the daily noise, the pattern emerging across the global system looks far larger than the usual petro-politics narrative. What we are witnessing is not simply an oil crisis, or even a geopolitical flare-up. It is the visible turbulence of a systemic transition in the global order.
Record Numbers of Workers Are Raiding Their 401(k) Savings
Last year, a record 6% of workers in 401(k) plans administered by Vanguard Group took a hardship withdrawal. That is up from 4.8% in 2024 and a prepandemic average of about 2%, according to Vanguard.
Health
Covid of the Past: Smallpox in Yugoslavia, 1972
There was a natural experiment in Yugoslavia in 1972—a short-lived outbreak of smallpox with a total of 175 infected people and 35 deaths. Besides a vaccination campaign, there are interesting parallels to the Covid story, so it is worthwhile to re-examine that outbreak.
The Lancet Lets it Lie
Lancet choose to ignore errors in paper on myocarditis in children
💎 Fascinating Finds
Some People See Aliens While on DMT. Researchers Want to Find Out What They Can Teach Us
A new psychedelic retreat calling itself a “SETI for the mind” aims to establish two-way communication with the nonhuman entities people encounter while tripping on DMT.
When the Machines Started Arguing: What AI Agents Taught Me About Being Human
Discover how a simulated AI C-Suite began arguing, enforcing governance, and challenging leadership, revealing the surprising structural truths of human executive dynamics and corporate culture
