** Don’t forget to like and share this post please!

UAE refuses to allow territory used against Iran…

…and many more stories below.

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.

Araghchi stressed that the frigate had been “a guest” of India’s navy. The Indian government has not yet publicly commented on the incident.

India’s navy and defense ministry said the Iranian warship had participated in the International Fleet Review and the multilateral naval exercise MILAN 2026, organized by the Indian navy in the port of Visakhapatnam from Feb. 15 to Feb. 25. The ministry said 74 countries had joined the events.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the U.S. Navy of committing an “an atrocity at sea” in sinking the frigate and said on social media on Thursday that the United States “will come to bitterly regret” the attack.

A video released by the U.S. Department of Defense on X showed the moment of the torpedo attack. The Iranian ship appears to be hit by an underwater explosion that causes it to break apart, as a large plume of water rises up in the air.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the sinking illustrates the U.S.-Israeli military operation against Iran is stretching beyond its borders and described the IRIS Dena as a “prize ship.” U.S. President Donald Trump has said one of the key objectives of the war is to wipe out Iran’s navy.

Sri Lanka’s navy said it had responded to a distress signal from the IRIS Dena, but by the time it reached the location, there was no sign of the ship, just patches of oil and sailors floating in the water.

On Wednesday, Sri Lanka’s navy recovered 87 bodies and rescued 32 Iranian sailors from the IRIS Dena, which sank in international waters off the coast of the island nation — a rare instance of a submarine torpedoing a ship since World War II.

Iranian warship sunk by the US was sailing home after taking part in an exhibition hosted by India

Is Tucker right that the US Neo-Cons hate Western Europe? It certainly seems correct that one of the biggest losers of the Iranian war will be Western Europe.

Former MI6 (British Intelligence) chief John Sawers says this is “an unnecessary war” and Europe, in particular, may not like what emerges when it is over.

Share

Inside the Trump administration’s scramble to support its own war U.S. Central Command is asking the Pentagon to send more military intelligence officers to its headquarters in Tampa, Florida, to support operations against Iran for at least 100 days but likely through September

US Military Leaders Tell Troops Trump Is Waging Iran War To Bring Forth Second Coming Of Jesus One complaint from a non-commissioned officer filed with the MRFF distilled the nature of these allegations by detailing how their combat-unit commander claimed that Trump has been “anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark his return to Earth.” The complaint goes on to read that “He [the commander] urged us to tell our troops that this was ‘all part of God’s divine plan,’ and he specifically referenced numerous citations out of the Book of Revelation referring to Armageddon and the imminent return of Jesus Christ.”

Drone that hit RAF base in Cyprus ‘not launched by Iran,’ MoD says Following the strike on Monday, senior Cypriot officials said that the attack was carried out by an Iran-made Shahed drone, stating they believe it was likely fired from Lebanon by Hezbollah.

Netanyahu asks White House if secret Iran talks are happening Netanyahu’s outreach suggests the Israeli government is concerned about a scenario in which the U.S. pursues a ceasefire before all of Israel’s war objectives have been achieved.

Iranian intelligence sends word to US on potential talks to end war, but US officials say no active negotiations The messages were conveyed through a third country to the CIA, the people familiar said. But so far, it does not appear the channel has resulted in any serious discussions on how to bring the war to an end.

Iran denies sending messages to US, says armed forces ready for long war Iran denied sending messages to the United States after reports of possible contacts, saying its armed forces are prepared for a long war while Washington and Israel insist no negotiations with Tehran are underway.

Iran claims it launched missiles with 1-ton warheads at Ben Gurion Airport and nonexistent airbase at airport In a statement, the IRGC says that at dawn, it launched Khorramshahr-4 missiles at “the heart of Tel Aviv, Ben Gurion Airport, and the 27th Squadron base of the Israeli Air Force at this airport.”

UAE says it will not allow territory to be used against Iran Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, said the UAE’s position was clear and measured. “The UAE will not permit its airspace or land to be used in any attack against Iran,” she said, adding that the country had the right to defend itself to protect its sovereignty and the safety of citizens, residents and visitors.

Iran-US war latest: Azerbaijan’s president vows to ‘crush Iran with an iron fist’ after drones hit school and airport Iran has denied targeting Azerbaijan after two drones hit a school and an airport

Husband of Labour MP among three arrested on suspicion of spying for China David Taylor, the husband of the Labour MP Joani Reid, was arrested by detectives from counter-terrorism police in London on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service, and as part of a wider investigation into national security offences related to China.

Head of Police Federation of England and Wales arrested on suspicion of corruption Mukund Krishna arrested by City of London police along with two former national board members