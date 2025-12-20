📰 Reaching over 77,000 followers worldwide - join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

Pentagon fails audit again — eighth straight financial collapse…

Boris Johnson: Britain now scrapping elections like a dictatorship…

MAGA civil war erupts onstage at Turning Point conference…

AI poised to erase entire legal profession, experts warn…

Brussels overreach intensifies as even moderates rebel against EU grab…

China-linked hackers stole Foreign Office secrets in hushed-up breach…

DC police chief melts down…

Fiscal case for mass migration collapses under new data…

Congress moves to counter EU–UK censorship creeping into America…

Tech-driven ‘electronic cottage’ blamed for modern family breakdown…

Model shows wind power, batteries driving electricity prices higher…

UK mega-datacentre accused of hiding massive water consumption…

Scientists engineered viruses with 10,000-fold growth in mouse brains…

AI newsfeeds subtly reshape political views without users noticing…

Where capitalism really began…

…and many more stories below.

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.

📖 Today’s Book

Future Shock by Alvin Toffler The classic work that predicted the anxieties of a world upended by rapidly emerging technologies--and now provides a road map to solving many of our most pressing crises.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

“This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content”

Link Access Reminder - If a headline provides two links:

1️⃣ First → original paywalled version

2️⃣ Second → free archived version

If a link doesn’t work, comment below and I’ll fix it.

Share

🔦 Editor’s Spotlight