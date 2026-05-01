US national debt exceeds GDP for first time since WWII & Today's Must-Reads (1 May 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
🔥Top Stories
Operation Epic Fury cost $50 billion — double the announcement…
Iran’s new supreme leader vows to protect nuclear capabilities…
Epstein heir kills himself days after parental investigation launched…
Epstein’s possible suicide note locked away from public view…
Convicted Harvard scientist now runs China’s brain-computer interface lab…
Silicon Valley is quietly preparing for a permanent AI underclass…
New research undermines Letby’s insulin poisoning convictions…
Trump drops surgeon general pick, nominates COVID mandate sceptic…
…and many more stories below.
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👀 Worth Watching
Project EuroSky: All your social media will be fully compliant with what the government wants you to read…
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