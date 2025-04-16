📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 60,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

Leaked docs: US wants EU to push away from China in exchange for tariff relief…

Von der Leyen: “The West as we knew it no longer exists”…

Vance tells Europe: Don’t be a US vassal…

China halts Boeing jet deliveries, expands trade war with US…

Chinese get access to UK GP records…

EU may ban Serbia if president attends Putin’s Victory Day parade…

NATO adopts Palantir AI system for real-time battlefield command…

Top Hegseth adviser suspended in Pentagon leak investigation…

Tony Blair: Live facial recognition would benefit UK justice system…

Ruble become top performing currency…

New study: High cholesterol may not predict heart disease risk…

Repeated COVID boosters linked to worse survival in pancreatic cancer…

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative. Start with a free 7-day trial!

📖 Today’s Book

The Syria Scam: An insider look into Chemical Weapons, Geopolitics and the Fog of War by Inspector A

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying: