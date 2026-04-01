A British motor oil company has reportedly been hit by drones in the city of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, Iraq, after Iran’s UK ambassador issued a threat to UK military bases

A centuries-old network of secret codes and shadowy brokers continues to outpace financial systems controlled by the state

The Last Dollar: How the World Could Lose Its Sovereignty to a Single Invisible Authority

The emergence of a supranational currency represents more than a technical evolution; it is a profound reordering of the relationship between states, institutions, and individuals. It is a transformation that blends necessity with opportunity, crisis with strategy, and technological possibility with political will. Whether viewed as modernization, stabilization, or the quiet reallocation of power, the consequences will be deep, pervasive, and irreversible.