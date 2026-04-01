US, Australia and UK all hold national addresses on the same day & Today's Must-Reads (1 April 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
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🔥Top Stories
Iran war risks breaking NATO alliance as Trump threatens to leave…
Europe told to work from home and travel less amid energy crisis…
Israel plans expanded occupation in Lebanon…
Iran strikes US-linked tech infrastructure…
Big Tech layoffs accelerate AI transition…
UK pushes fast-track online censorship powers…
Drone strike hits British-linked oil site in Iraq…
Russian chemical plant blast adds to instability…
Shadow financial networks outpacing state control…
Pandemic testing systems inflated disease…
…and many more stories below.
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🔦 Editor’s Spotlight
As we await President Trump’s “Address to the Nation” providing and “important update on Iran”, the UK’s Prime Minister Starmer and Australia’s PM Albanese have jumped in there first.
Starmer told the nation that he has “to level with people, this will not be easy.”
The UK PM is also trying to use the crisis to subvert the Brexit vote and tie us back into the EU. He said that in the coming weeks he will announce a new summit to forge partnerships in a “dangerous world.”
On the other side of the planet, Albanese told Australians that they should make sure they are prepared for “if the global situation gets worse and our fuel supplies are seriously disrupted.”
He also said that the months ahead “may not be easy.”
All eyes on Trump later
And whilst we are on Starmer - pro tip: if you want to make it in life, lead a terrorist organisation. Yesterday, Starmer warmly welcomed President of Syria Ahmed Husseil al-Sharra (Jolani) who, only a few years ago, led al-Qaeda and had a $10 million bounty on his head. The former jihadist had a nice tour of Downing Street whilst wearing his $100,000 Patek Philippe watch. Clearly an intelligence asset from the start, showing how much of the Middle East conflict is just Western meddling theatre.
🎞️ Worth Watching
The War Nobody Can Explain (Until Now)
Nobody can agree on why this war started. Some say it’s about nukes. Some say Israel. Some say protecting America. Simon Dixon says they’re all wrong — and when you follow the money, the real picture is unlike anything you’re hearing in mainstream or alternative media. In this episode, Simon breaks down the financial industrial complex behind the Iran conflict, why China is letting America bomb Iran, who actually benefits from closing the Strait of Hormuz, and why a single meeting in April could restructure the entire world order. This isn’t a war between nations. It’s a war between the military industrial complex and the financial industrial complex — and the Middle East is just the battlefield.
🥊 Quick Hits
Politics
Is the Iran War breaking NATO forever?
Trump is lashing out at allies as European partners increasingly turn away from his war — all signs that this is more than just a situational divide
Top Brussels official urges Europeans to work from home and drive less
Energy commissioner says the oil crisis triggered by Iran war will bring lengthy upheaval, in a speech reminiscent of the Covid pandemic.
MP wife of alleged spy reported for ‘drunken incident’ at nuclear base
Joani Reid, whose husband was arrested on suspicion of spying for China, is alleged to have previously behaved inappropriately with a senior naval officer
“Sadly, The Trump We All Knew & Loved No Longer Exists…”
Alex Jones, in a heartfelt message, talks about the way forward now that it’s extremely clear that President Trump has a serious cognitive problem or has been seriously compromised.
How the Catholic Church still avoids accountability for abuse in Italy
Italy shows what happens when the state cedes jurisdiction and influence to organised religion.
Israel vows to occupy swathes of southern Lebanon to expand buffer zone
Defence minister outlines plans to destroy all homes and villages in area ‘in accordance with the model in Gaza’
Kristi Noem breaks silence on ‘devastating’ allegations about her husband
National security experts stated that Bryon Noem’s alleged online activities could have made Kristi Noem vulnerable to blackmail by hostile intelligence services during her time as Homeland Security chief.
Technology
Iran Hits Bahrain Site Hosting Amazon Web Services In First Strike On US Tech Giants After Threat
Iranian missiles struck a Batelco facility in Bahrain that hosts Amazon Web Services infrastructure, marking the first reported attack after Tehran warned it would target US tech firms. The strike damaged servers and disrupted operations, following earlier drone hits on AWS data centres in the Gulf that caused widespread service outages.
Oracle fired up to 30,000 people with a 6 a.m. email signed “Oracle Leadership”
Oracle is pouring money into AI data centers, and the layoffs are projected to free up $8–10 billion in cash flow.
Starmer Pushes Fast-Track Online Censorship Powers
The British Prime Minister sketches a future where online speech rules update as routinely as tax bracket, with scrutiny treated as an obstacle rather than a safeguard.
Finance/Economy/Energy
Brit oil company ‘hit by Iranian drone’ in Iraq as footage shows massive blaze
A British motor oil company has reportedly been hit by drones in the city of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, Iraq, after Iran’s UK ambassador issued a threat to UK military bases
Fire at chemical plant in Russia’s Nizhnekamsk leaves three dead
Nizhnekamskneftekhim is one of Europe’s largest petrochemical enterprises
Banking beyond the law
A centuries-old network of secret codes and shadowy brokers continues to outpace financial systems controlled by the state
The Last Dollar: How the World Could Lose Its Sovereignty to a Single Invisible Authority
The emergence of a supranational currency represents more than a technical evolution; it is a profound reordering of the relationship between states, institutions, and individuals. It is a transformation that blends necessity with opportunity, crisis with strategy, and technological possibility with political will. Whether viewed as modernization, stabilization, or the quiet reallocation of power, the consequences will be deep, pervasive, and irreversible.
Man-Made Climate Change
Another IPCC ‘dog ate my homework’ excuse laid to rest
IPCC scientists are proud of their latest science project. Unfortunately, they have also been sloppy with it. A new report entitled, “IPCC’s Earth Energy Imbalance Assessment is Based on Physically Invalid Argo-Float-Based Estimates of Global Ocean Heat Content” examines how their numbers are actually calculated. It reveals them to represent computational artifacts rather than measurements of real physical energy rendering the entire process a category error.
Health
Youngsters ‘incentivised’ to get ADHD and autism diagnoses
A review finds behaviours once regarded as normal are now being interpreted as requiring some form of intervention or treatment.
Testing: How to Create a Pandemic of Fake Disease
Death and disease already exist, so to create the impression your fictional disease also exists all you need is a mechanism that links it to these pre-existing realities. This mechanism is a “test”.
Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Paid $12.6 Million in Bribes to Win Drug Approvals and Government Contracts
Combined, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, along with their subsidiaries, have reportedly paid at least $12.6 million in bribes to win drug approvals, boost sales and secure government contracts, a new analysis of international enforcement records shows. The kickbacks, sham studies and regulatory payoffs distort prescribing and drug approvals.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Mysterious surge of giant fireballs across US sparks extraterrestrial origin theories: ‘Warrants serious investigation’
Earth has seen a mysterious surge in massive fireballs lighting up the sky, sparking concerns about a potentially city-killing asteroid striking the planet and questions about these objects being UFOs.
Are Humans Naturally Violent? Scientists Challenge Long-Held Assumptions
Mild aggression and lethal violence evolved separately, according to research across 100 primate species. The study challenges the idea that everyday conflict leads to deadly outcomes.
Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
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Wow that is the best clearest most probable explanation of these wars yet! Fantastic