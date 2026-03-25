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On March 20, the Army announced in a revised Army Regulation 601-210 that the maximum age to enlist is 42, effective April 20. Previously, the maximum age was 35 to enlist in the Regular Army, the Army National Guard and the Army Reserves. The minimum age limit remains 18, or 17 with parental permission.

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UK’s Royal Navy set to lead coalition to reopen Strait of Hormuz The initiative would form part of a broader multinational effort involving allies, including the US and France, to ensure safe passage for commercial shipping through the strait. The operation could unfold in multiple phases. The initial stage would focus on mine-hunting using advanced autonomous systems launched from the mothership.

Iran suspects Trump’s peace talk push is another trick Iranian officials have told the mediators — Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey — that U.S. military movements and Trump’s decision to deploy major troop reinforcements have increased their suspicion that his proposal for peace talks is just a ruse.

Veterans warn US landing could be ‘more Gallipoli than Vietnam’ News today about troops deploying from 82nd Airborne division raises the stakes, with some pointing out there has been no clear strategy for using them

Iran demands closure of US military bases in Gulf region According to The Wall Street Journal, other demands include a new order for the Strait of Hormuz that would allow Iran to collect fees from ships that transit the waterway

Iran ‘strikes’ USS Abraham Lincoln after Navy commander’s ‘under constant surveillance’ warning. Iran claims to have launched cruise missiles at the USS Abraham Lincoln following warnings of constant surveillance. The US has not yet responded, heightening fears of direct maritime conflict.

The details of the Huw Edwards scandal are far worse than I imagined Accused of paying a teenager thousands of pounds for pornographic material, the man who was once trusted with announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II was eventually convicted of possessing the most severe category of child abuse images, receiving a suspended sentence and narrowly avoiding prison.

French prosecutors search Paris branch of Edmond de Rothschild bank in Epstein-linked probe The national financial prosecutor’s office said it had searched the Swiss private bank Edmond de Rothschild’s Paris branch, as part of an investigation into ex-diplomat Fabrice Aidan, who features in files on US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The British journalist who tried to expose Epstein 20 years ago and says she was silenced Vicky Ward’s scoop could have stopped the sex offender, but the financier’s threats against her – and his victims – buried the truth