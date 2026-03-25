US army raises maximum enlistment age to 42 & Today's Must-Reads (25 March 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
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🔥Top Stories
Royal Navy to lead coalition reopening Hormuz…
Iran suspects peace talks are a trap…
Veterans warn US invasion risks “another Gallipoli”…
Iran demands closure of US bases…
Strike reported near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear site…
Goldman warns of largest oil shock in history…
Qatar LNG outage deepens global energy crisis…
Europe next in line for fuel shortages, Shell warns…
Philippines declares energy emergency…
Britain faces looming food supply breakdown…
Drone strike hits Estonian power infrastructure…
Epstein probe expands to Rothschild bank raids…
Zuckerberg reportedly building AI to replace CEO role…
…and many more stories below.
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🔦 Editor’s Spotlight
U.S. Army Increases Max Enlistment Age to 42
On March 20, the Army announced in a revised Army Regulation 601-210 that the maximum age to enlist is 42, effective April 20. Previously, the maximum age was 35 to enlist in the Regular Army, the Army National Guard and the Army Reserves. The minimum age limit remains 18, or 17 with parental permission.
🎞️ Worth Watching
More insider trading. Who placed the bets?
🥊 Quick Hits
Politics
UK’s Royal Navy set to lead coalition to reopen Strait of Hormuz
The initiative would form part of a broader multinational effort involving allies, including the US and France, to ensure safe passage for commercial shipping through the strait. The operation could unfold in multiple phases. The initial stage would focus on mine-hunting using advanced autonomous systems launched from the mothership.
Iran suspects Trump’s peace talk push is another trick
Iranian officials have told the mediators — Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey — that U.S. military movements and Trump’s decision to deploy major troop reinforcements have increased their suspicion that his proposal for peace talks is just a ruse.
Veterans warn US landing could be ‘more Gallipoli than Vietnam’
News today about troops deploying from 82nd Airborne division raises the stakes, with some pointing out there has been no clear strategy for using them
Iran demands closure of US military bases in Gulf region
According to The Wall Street Journal, other demands include a new order for the Strait of Hormuz that would allow Iran to collect fees from ships that transit the waterway
Iran ‘strikes’ USS Abraham Lincoln after Navy commander’s ‘under constant surveillance’ warning.
Iran claims to have launched cruise missiles at the USS Abraham Lincoln following warnings of constant surveillance. The US has not yet responded, heightening fears of direct maritime conflict.
The details of the Huw Edwards scandal are far worse than I imagined
Accused of paying a teenager thousands of pounds for pornographic material, the man who was once trusted with announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II was eventually convicted of possessing the most severe category of child abuse images, receiving a suspended sentence and narrowly avoiding prison.
French prosecutors search Paris branch of Edmond de Rothschild bank in Epstein-linked probe
The national financial prosecutor’s office said it had searched the Swiss private bank Edmond de Rothschild’s Paris branch, as part of an investigation into ex-diplomat Fabrice Aidan, who features in files on US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The British journalist who tried to expose Epstein 20 years ago and says she was silenced
Vicky Ward’s scoop could have stopped the sex offender, but the financier’s threats against her – and his victims – buried the truth
The betrayal of white working-class boys
Anyone who still believes in white, male privilege should take a look at England’s school system.
Technology
Social media bans and digital curfews to be trialled on UK teenagers
The test, led by the UK government, will see 300 teens have their social apps disabled entirely, blocked overnight or capped to one hour’s use - with some also seeing no such changes at all - in order to compare their experiences.
Protecting teens shouldn’t require permission to speak
Across the United States, teenagers freely express themselves online. But that freedom is rapidly being restricted, and make no mistake: this doesn’t just end with teens. What is often portrayed as a youth mental health issue is really a battle for everyone’s online speech rights.
Mark Zuckerberg Secretly Training an AI Agent to Do CEO Job
Credit to Zuckerberg: it seems he believes in his own tech’s hype enough to let it shadow his own role at the corporation. It’s that same kind of conviction he displayed when he renamed his entire multibillion dollar empire from Facebook to Meta in pursuit of building a sweeping virtual reality “Metaverse” to rival our mundane physical one. Just don’t ask how that experiment panned out, or about the roughly $80 billion it lost.
Finance/Economy/Energy
Goldman Sachs just confirmed what they don’t want you to know: This is the biggest oil shock in history
Goldman said something else that nobody’s putting on the front page: even when the war ends, even if the strait fully reopens tomorrow, it will take at least four months for energy markets to return to anything resembling normal. The shock has permanently repriced the risk premium on Persian Gulf supply. We’re past the point of war disruption and into structural reset.
Iranian media reports new US-Israeli strike near Bushehr nuclear power plant
IRNA says projectile hit near key nuclear facility amid ongoing hostilities
Oil prices fall as Iran says ‘non-hostile’ ships can pass through Strait of Hormuz
Five vessels were tracked transiting the waterway via their automatic identification systems, down from an average of 120 daily transits before the conflict began
Shell Boss Warns Europe Is Next After Asia Suffers Fuel Squeeze
Wael Sawan said the effects of the conflict continue to ripple out across global fuel markets, first in South Asia, then Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia, and increasingly in Europe as April approaches.
QatarEnergy declares force majeure on some LNG contracts due to Iran war
Last week, QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi said an Iranian attack on Qatar’s Ras Laffan gas facility wiped out about 17 percent of the country’s LNG export capacity, causing an estimated $20bn in lost annual revenue and threatening supplies to Europe and Asia.
Philippines declares ‘national energy emergency’ and boosts coal power as Iran war grinds on
President’s declaration allows officials to tackle fuel hoarding or profiteering, while energy secretary says country will lean more heavily on coal
Britain’s food supply ‘at risk of catastrophic failure by 2030’
Before the Iran conflict, a third of the world’s seaborne trade in fertiliser flowed through the Strait of Hormuz. Many farmers in Britain are ill-prepared to pay more for fertiliser because extreme weather made last year’s harvest the second-worst on record.
A drone from Russian airspace strikes the chimney of an Estonian power plant
The Estonian prime minister, Kristen Michal, said the Ukrainian attack had unfolded in three waves – at about 3am, 6am and 8am – and that drones from those waves had also moved towards Estonia.
China aims to be the new global king of nuclear power, and no one is paying attention
There are 78 Reactors Under Construction which will add another 78,986 MWe, and nearly all of that is in one country.
Man-made Climate Change
British Regulator OFCOM to Investigate Broadcaster Climate Denial
Apparently “dangerous climate lies” like claims there is no climate emergency should not be allowed to go unchallenged in TV programmes.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Workers who fall for ‘corporate bullshit’ may be worse at their jobs, study finds
New study finds that employees impressed by corporate speak may be least equipped to make effective decisions
Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
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Iran (leadership) says it has not been negotiating with Trump. Which Iranian (leadership) would that be? The top two tiers of leadership are gone. I'll bet Trump is talking to someone, probably multiple people, in Iran.
I think you have fallen right into their trap.
Americans already know how these wars play out. We have been through enough of them. Kindly ask to include more stories in which we are worried and concerned.
Covid Evil
Charlie Kirk
Epstein Files