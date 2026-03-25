The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
6h

Iran (leadership) says it has not been negotiating with Trump. Which Iranian (leadership) would that be? The top two tiers of leadership are gone. I'll bet Trump is talking to someone, probably multiple people, in Iran.

Reply
Share
Miriam Tiorano-Cathcart's avatar
Miriam Tiorano-Cathcart
6h

I think you have fallen right into their trap.

Americans already know how these wars play out. We have been through enough of them. Kindly ask to include more stories in which we are worried and concerned.

Covid Evil

Charlie Kirk

Epstein Files

Reply
Share
1 reply by NE - Naked Emperor Newsletter
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Naked Emperor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture