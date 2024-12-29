🔓Unlocked - This Week's Most Popular Must-Reads - 23-29 December 2024
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 44,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.
Welcome readers! Dive into this week’s Must-Reads for Sunday 29 December 2024. Share your thoughts and join the conversation by commenting on stories that resonate with you.
💬 Testimonials
"This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content"
"I'm thankful to find such intriguing and factual information in one place. Thank you!"
Like what you see today? Become a paid subscriber and ensure you never miss out on the stories that matter most.
💎 Fascinating Finds
The Hidden Truth Behind a 1960s Nuclear Test: A Non-Human Craft Fell Down To Earth.
Something crashed from the sky - sparking an urgent retrieval mission - after that, the world changed.
17,000 Year Old Remains Could Be Oldest Evidence of Blue Eyes.
An unlucky child born with a heart condition 17,000 years ago also had the earliest known instance of blue eyes.
Scientists Have Confirmed the Existence of a Third Form of Magnetism.
Scientists have created, manipulated, and imaged an altermagnetic material for the first time. This theorized material has likely existed forever, but now we can tune and measure it directly.
The unbearable slowness of being: Why do we live at 10 bits/s?
This article is about the neural conundrum behind the slowness of human behavior. The information throughput of a human being is about 10 bits/s. In comparison, our sensory systems gather data at ∼109 bits/s. The stark contrast between these numbers remains unexplained and touches on fundamental aspects of brain function: what neural substrate sets this speed limit on the pace of our existence? Why does the brain need billions of neurons to process 10 bits/s? Why can we only think about one thing at a time? The brain seems to operate in two distinct modes: the “outer” brain handles fast high-dimensional sensory and motor signals, whereas the “inner” brain processes the reduced few bits needed to control behavior.
All these fascinating stories are available to everyone today! But premium subscribers get more like this every day.
🗣 Quality Quotes
“To oppose corruption in government is the highest obligation of patriotism.”
G. Edward Griffin
📖 Today’s Book
Orthodoxy by G.K. Chesterton
🎞️ Worth Watching
Professor for European Policy and Founder of European Democracy Lab, Ulrike Guerot, says “the overall US interest in the Ukraine war was about destroying the German and European economy”.
🔒 Paid Content
Break free from the narrative! Today’s content is free but make sure you join the thousands of paid readers who enjoy exclusive content every day.
💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:
"You remain the greatest daily newsletter. Thank you."
“Excellent- every day this is my best read!”
🥊 Quick Hits
FBI ‘found evidence Covid was lab leak but was not allowed to brief president’.
‘I find it surprising White House didn’t ask,’ says doctor of microbiology Jason Bannan, who was ‘snubbed’ from Biden intelligence summit.
11 Signs That The Slow-Motion Collapse Of The U.S. Economy Is Far More Advanced Than Most People Think.
We have been witnessing a slow-motion collapse right in front of our eyes, and those at the bottom levels of the economic food chain have been experiencing more pain than anyone else. Unfortunately, economic conditions have continued to deteriorate since early November.
Donald Trump’s transition team seeks to pull US out of WHO ‘on day one’.
Members of Trump’s team told the experts of their intention to announce a withdrawal from the global health body on the president-elect’s January 20 inauguration. The departure would remove the WHO’s biggest source of funds.
Coast Guardsman Blasts Biden Regime for ‘Making Sh-t Up’ After Vessel Tailed by Fleet of Drones.
What began as a routine patrol quickly turned into an unsettling encounter, leaving many sailors demanding answers—and respect.
‘Powerful consiglieri’ run von der Leyen’s Commission, EU transparency chief says.
The EU ombudsman described a powerful unelected and untransparent culture at the top of the European Commission, laying the blame squarely at the feet of its president, Ursula von der Leyen.
China Stuns With Heavy Stealth Tactical Jet’s Sudden Appearance.
This is the most advanced flying machine we have seen out of China, lacking any tails and packing stealth and long range.
Luigi Mangione and the American Abyss.
The assassination of Brian Thompson does not call for a “conversation” about health care—it calls for a reckoning with Americans’ moral breakdown.
Witches, Covid, and Our Dictatorial Democracy.
We can either stop politicians from continuing to abuse their power, or we can spend our time looking for a wise and merciful despot. Either way, democracy cannot survive power worship.
The death throes of the university are upon us.
Mounting financial pressure and a crisis of purpose spell serious trouble for higher education.
The Cure for Vaccine Skepticism.
The only way to restore public trust in vaccination – which has taken a big hit since the lies attending the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine – is to put a well-known vaccine skeptic in charge of the vaccine research agenda.
Evaluation of post-COVID mortality risk in cases classified as severe acute respiratory syndrome in Brazil: a longitudinal study for medium and long term.
The protective effect of COVID-19 immunization was observed up to one year after the first symptoms. After one year, the effect was reversed, showing an increased risk of death for those vaccinated.
The torture of an unphilosophical life - The mind deserves a task worthy of its powers.
You could think of a mind as having a dial that is usually turned way down, except on those occasions when we need to solve a specific problem, but even then, we only turn it up a little. What would happen if you set it to maximum, all the time?
The Inflationist View of History.
Perhaps John Maynard Keynes' best con job was convincing people that a growing economy needs inflation, lots of inflation. As David Gordon points out, however, Ludwig von Mises eloquently explained why inflation undermines the free market economy.
The Relationship between Atmospheric Temperature and Carbon Dioxide Concentration.
Recent research suggesting temperature changes drive CO₂ increases naturally, with 96% of emissions coming from the biosphere, and finding no measurable impact of rising CO₂ on the greenhouse effect.
New Study: The Warming Trend Since 2013 Explained By Increases In Absorbed Solar Radiation, Not CO2.
The 2013-2022 warming trend and the extreme warmth in 2023 were “not associated with” declining outgoing longwave radiation induced by rising greenhouse gases.
👀 In Case You Missed It
Immigrants? We sent out search parties to get them to come... and made it hard for Britons to get work, says Mandelson.
Former minister admits Labour deliberately engineered mass immigration.
🗑️ Must NOT Reads
Average Briton causes 23 times more CO2 on Christmas Day, study reveals.
The Guardian tells us that campaigners say consumption such as travel, gifts and food are destroying planet and the meaning of Christmas.
🤝 Spread the Word and Earn Rewards
Enjoy this content? Share The Naked Emperor Newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access.