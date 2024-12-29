📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 44,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

Must-Reads for Sunday 29 December 2024.

💎 Fascinating Finds

The Hidden Truth Behind a 1960s Nuclear Test: A Non-Human Craft Fell Down To Earth. Something crashed from the sky - sparking an urgent retrieval mission - after that, the world changed.

17,000 Year Old Remains Could Be Oldest Evidence of Blue Eyes. An unlucky child born with a heart condition 17,000 years ago also had the earliest known instance of blue eyes.

Scientists Have Confirmed the Existence of a Third Form of Magnetism. Scientists have created, manipulated, and imaged an altermagnetic material for the first time. This theorized material has likely existed forever, but now we can tune and measure it directly.

The unbearable slowness of being: Why do we live at 10 bits/s? This article is about the neural conundrum behind the slowness of human behavior. The information throughput of a human being is about 10 bits/s. In comparison, our sensory systems gather data at ∼1⁢09 bits/s. The stark contrast between these numbers remains unexplained and touches on fundamental aspects of brain function: what neural substrate sets this speed limit on the pace of our existence? Why does the brain need billions of neurons to process 10 bits/s? Why can we only think about one thing at a time? The brain seems to operate in two distinct modes: the “outer” brain handles fast high-dimensional sensory and motor signals, whereas the “inner” brain processes the reduced few bits needed to control behavior.

🗣 Quality Quotes

“To oppose corruption in government is the highest obligation of patriotism.” G. Edward Griffin

📖 Today’s Book

Orthodoxy by G.K. Chesterton

🎞️ Worth Watching

Professor for European Policy and Founder of European Democracy Lab, Ulrike Guerot, says “the overall US interest in the Ukraine war was about destroying the German and European economy”.

🥊 Quick Hits

👀 In Case You Missed It

Immigrants? We sent out search parties to get them to come... and made it hard for Britons to get work, says Mandelson. Former minister admits Labour deliberately engineered mass immigration.

🗑️ Must NOT Reads

Average Briton causes 23 times more CO2 on Christmas Day, study reveals. The Guardian tells us that campaigners say consumption such as travel, gifts and food are destroying planet and the meaning of Christmas.

