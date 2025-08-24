The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lon Guyland's avatar
Lon Guyland
3h

“What is unfolding in the nation’s capital is a hostile takeover of our constitutional republic. “

Yeah, lawless mayhem is freedom! Nothing spells “civilization” like no-go zones, open-air drug use, prostitution and pimping to support drug use, carjacking, armed robbery, rape and murder, widespread in-your-face corruption, an unaccountable deep state and naked plundering of the treasury.

Are roaming gangs of violent “youth” the pinnacle achievement of a society that is entirely capable of self-government?

The death of the republic was long ago, when criminals infested every level of what was once called “government” but which everyone now knows is a huge criminal enterprise.

This is the beginning of reconstituting a new republic. The chaos must end and the slide into anarchy must be arrested before government of the people, for the people, by the people can again be attempted.

The people failed to govern themselves properly and this is the bill coming due. We need to stop pretending otherwise.

Sorry if you don’t like it, the truth sometimes hurts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
7h

It's been almost six years of slog...but it's been worth it...Bring on the next six years..!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Naked Emperor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture