🐇 Unlocked Post 🔓| "We're in a CO2 famine" · Regime change in Hungary · American millennials dying at alarming rate & This Week's Most Popular Must-Reads - 18-24 August 2025
The War on Small Business: How the Government Used the Pandemic to Crush the Backbone of America by Carol Roth
🎞️ Worth Watching
Princeton emeritus professor, Dr William Happer, tells Australia that we’re in a CO2 famine now, compared to what is normal for plants. He says “they talk about carbon pollution” but “it’s unbelievable that they’ve managed to turn this beneficial gas, a part of life, into a threat”.
🥊 Quick Hits
Gabbard revokes security clearances of 37 former intelligence officials
The move comes as her office has placed escalating scrutiny on Obama administration officials involved in a review of Russian election interference.
Gavin Newsom: the chameleon who destroyed California
The Democratic presidential frontrunner has turned the Golden State into an economic and social disaster.
UK free speech crackdown sees up to 30 people a day arrested for petty offenses such as retweets and cartoons
The stories are so shocking, it’s caught the attention of the White House, which is taking an increasingly aggressive stance against censorship in the Eurozone. In a fiery address to the Munich Security Conference in February, Vice President JD Vance blasted “a crisis of censorship” in Britain.
‘Beep if you think Starmer’s a w*****’ sign removed from road after constant honking
The dual carriageway became 'the loudest in Britain' after motorists joined a chorus of dissent against the Prime Minister's migration policies.
EU Preparing Regime Change in Hungary?
Apparently, the EU is planning to further tighten its interventionist measures in the internal affairs of member countries. According to information recently shared by Russian authorities, European political elites are planning a regime change in Hungary – a country that has stood out for leading a dissident position within the European bloc. This case is particularly serious because it highlights the absolute lack of political freedom for EU member states.
Russia’s Largest Druzhba Pumping Station Struck Again, Hungary Cries Energy Crisis
Ukraine’s drones struck Russia’s Unecha pumping station, a vital Druzhba hub, reportedly halting oil to Hungary.
The Police State Has a New Playbook: Martial Law, One City at a Time
What is unfolding in the nation’s capital is a hostile takeover of our constitutional republic. This is martial law disguised as law-and-order—the oldest trick in the authoritarian playbook.
The Erosion of Free Speech
In this age of the growth of the state, free speech increasingly becomes a casualty. However, elites are unwilling to protect free speech rights and, all too often, it is the elites that are suppressing speech in the first place.
Can empathy lead to sin? Some conservative Christians argue it can
Empathy is usually regarded as a virtue, a key to human decency and kindness. And yet, with increasing momentum, voices on the Christian right are preaching that it has become a vice.
How UK security agencies use telecoms firms to spy on us
British spies have required BT to give them access to public communications since 1985, declassified files show.
The PayPal Presidency Part IV: Teaching Technocracy with John Klyczek
Whitney and John Klyczek discuss how Big Tech, led by the PayPal Mafia, and neo-conservative think tanks are converging to influence Trump administration education policy and education financing.
Israel’s man inside the CIA betrayed the US, new files show
CIA spymaster James Angleton shaped the US-Israeli relationship in secrecy. Newly unredacted files shed light on his wanton betrayal of his country to assist Israel’s theft of US nuclear material and global spying operations.
Pound projected to plunge to ALL-TIME LOW as Sterling could slip to Great Recession-era level, bank predicts
UniCredit is warning the pound could be fall to levels not seen since the 2007-08 financial crash.
CEO-to-worker pay gap surges to 632 to 1 at US’s lowest-paying large firms, study shows
Some of the US’s lowest-paying large firms increased their CEOs’ compensation by an average of almost 35% over five years, according to new research. Their workers’ salaries did not keep up.
American Millennials Are Dying at an Alarming Rate
By 2023, American early adults’ chance of dying was 70 percent higher than it would have been had the lifesaving trends of the early 2000s continued. And this leaves them 2.6 times as likely to die as early adults in other rich countries.
How the banking net zero fantasy ran out of gas
Over the past year, the world’s biggest banks‘ net zero enthusiasm has quickly and quietly dried up. Top lenders have backtracked, diluted or outright abandoned their environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies.
RFK Jr. attacks pediatricians’ group over vaccine recommendations
Hours after the American Academy of Pediatrics, the professional society for doctors who care for children, issued Covid-19 vaccine guidance contradicting that of the health secretary, Kennedy accused the group of engaging in a “pay-to-play scheme to promote commercial ambitions of AAP’s Big Pharma benefactors” in a post on social media platform X.
🗑️ Must NOT Read
COVID Revisionism Has Gone Too Far
The Atlantic says COVID revisionists see the public-health response to the pandemic as a failure. But they fail to get the full picture—and that might leave us even less prepared for the next pandemic.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Miles from the ocean, there’s incredible diving beneath the streets of Budapest
Every day, crowds flock to the Lukács Thermal Baths in Budapest, soaking in warm mineral-rich pools as yellow trams clatter along Frankel Leó Street. Most never suspect that just yards away, beneath the city’s historic streets, lies a hidden world: a vast underwater cave system heated by geothermal springs.
This small walking style change can delay knee surgery for years, study finds
Trial finds adjusting foot angle can relieve osteoarthritis symptoms and slow cartilage damage.
“What is unfolding in the nation’s capital is a hostile takeover of our constitutional republic. “
Yeah, lawless mayhem is freedom! Nothing spells “civilization” like no-go zones, open-air drug use, prostitution and pimping to support drug use, carjacking, armed robbery, rape and murder, widespread in-your-face corruption, an unaccountable deep state and naked plundering of the treasury.
Are roaming gangs of violent “youth” the pinnacle achievement of a society that is entirely capable of self-government?
The death of the republic was long ago, when criminals infested every level of what was once called “government” but which everyone now knows is a huge criminal enterprise.
This is the beginning of reconstituting a new republic. The chaos must end and the slide into anarchy must be arrested before government of the people, for the people, by the people can again be attempted.
The people failed to govern themselves properly and this is the bill coming due. We need to stop pretending otherwise.
Sorry if you don’t like it, the truth sometimes hurts.
It's been almost six years of slog...but it's been worth it...Bring on the next six years..!