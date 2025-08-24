📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 70,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

Welcome readers! Dive into this week’s Must-Reads for Sunday 24 August 2025. Share your thoughts and join the conversation by commenting on stories that resonate with you.

Share

🔒 Paid Content

Break free from the narrative! Today’s content is free but make sure you join the thousands of paid readers who enjoy exclusive content every day.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

"You remain the greatest daily newsletter. Thank you." “Excellent- every day this is my best read!”

📖 This Week’s Top Book

The War on Small Business: How the Government Used the Pandemic to Crush the Backbone of America by Carol Roth

🎞️ Worth Watching

Princeton emeritus professor, Dr William Happer, tells Australia that we’re in a CO2 famine now, compared to what is normal for plants. He says “they talk about carbon pollution” but “it’s unbelievable that they’ve managed to turn this beneficial gas, a part of life, into a threat”.

🥊 Quick Hits

🗑️ Must NOT Read

COVID Revisionism Has Gone Too Far The Atlantic says COVID revisionists see the public-health response to the pandemic as a failure. But they fail to get the full picture—and that might leave us even less prepared for the next pandemic.

💎 Fascinating Finds

Miles from the ocean, there’s incredible diving beneath the streets of Budapest Every day, crowds flock to the Lukács Thermal Baths in Budapest, soaking in warm mineral-rich pools as yellow trams clatter along Frankel Leó Street. Most never suspect that just yards away, beneath the city’s historic streets, lies a hidden world: a vast underwater cave system heated by geothermal springs.

This small walking style change can delay knee surgery for years, study finds Trial finds adjusting foot angle can relieve osteoarthritis symptoms and slow cartilage damage.

All these fascinating stories are available to everyone today! But premium subscribers get more like this every day.

💬 Testimonials

"This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content" "I'm thankful to find such intriguing and factual information in one place. Thank you!"

Like what you see today? Become a paid subscriber and ensure you never miss out on the stories that matter most.

🤝 Spread the Word and Earn Rewards

Enjoy this content? Share The Naked Emperor Newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access.

Refer a friend

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions