Trump-Russia docs found in FBI 'burn bags' · The climate 'right' is on the rise...this time with facts · & This Week's Most Popular Must-Reads - 28 July - 3 August 2025
📖 This Week’s Top Book
Proto: How One Ancient Language Went Global by Laura Spinney
🎞️ Worth Watching
A 100-Year-Old Theory That Predicted Today’s Climate
This video dives into the fascinating theory of the Milankovitch Cycles — an astronomical explanation for ice ages, interglacial periods, and dramatic climate shifts that have shaped our planet for hundreds of thousands of years. Learn how orbital eccentricity, axial tilt, and precession work together to alter Earth’s climate over long timescales.
🥊 Quick Hits
FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino shocked to his core over FBI’s recent corruption discoveries: ‘I’ll never be the same’
“We cannot run a Republic like this. I’ll never be the same after learning what I’ve learned.”
Civil service interns must be working class, government says
The main internship scheme designed to attract university students to the civil service will now only be available for students from "lower socio-economic backgrounds", judged by what jobs their parents did when they were 14.
Patel found thousands of sensitive Trump–Russia probe docs inside 'burn bags' in secret room at FBI
FBI Director Kash Patel has turned over the documents to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley.
Has the Kremlin crossed the S-400 threshold to fire on Israeli, US aircraft attacking Iran?
President Vladimir Putin has held three telephone calls with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this year so far. What matters most now, after the third of these calls on July 28, is that Putin has omitted to put on the Kremlin record what he told Netanyahu – and what Netanyahu has just relayed to President Donald Trump that is Putin’s warning to them both.
Trump said to warn Jewish donor that MAGA world ‘starting to hate Israel’
US President Donald Trump recently warned a Jewish campaign donor that his MAGA base was beginning to turn on Israel, the Financial Times reports.
How one million white Europeans - many seized on the south coast of England - were sold to the Muslim world and brutally exploited in the slavery scandal the Left DON'T want to speak about
Though it is almost forgotten today – suppressed, perhaps, by some squeamish historians – the Muslim trade in both black African and white European slaves was deeply feared for three centuries.
Five things we can’t post about thanks to the Online Safety Act
From grooming gangs to men's fashion, literally any topic of discussion can now be censored.
‘Net Zero could destroy civilisation’
Matt Ridley on why climate hysteria is more dangerous than climate change.
The Rise of the Climate Right
Something important happened this week, if the fuming response is anything to go by. The country is witnessing the rise—finally—of a scientifically armed and debate-ready climate right. The “consensus” gatekeepers don’t like it one bit.
Net Zero Makes No Sense: Study Questions Role of Human Emissions in Climate Models and Policy
Models using the IPCC anthropogenic and solar variables produced forecast errors as large as 4°C in forecasting Northern Hemisphere land temperatures that had not been used in estimating the models, and as large as 20°C in forecasting rural temperatures.
Leaders of Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ facing up to 8 years in prison: ‘political vengeance’
Tamara Lich and Chris Barber sat in an Ottawa courtroom for their sentencing hearings this week after being found guilty in April of mischief for organizing the trucker protest against then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s ultra-strict vaccine mandate.
Covid Lockdowns Devastated an Entire Generation of Children
A new study was released this month tracking the developmental outcomes among young children growing up during the pandemic period, aged between 1-5. Children who were born and started growing up during the era of Covid restrictions fell behind in virtually every single important area of development.
💎 Fascinating Finds
This one essential trait begins shaping us seconds after birth
What if emotional regulation isn’t just a trait, but a skill parents and teachers can help develop? Ethan Kross reveals what science says about shaping young minds.
What happened to Rome after the empire fell?
The Western Roman Empire famously ended in A.D. 476 when its last emperor abdicated the throne. In the century after the empire's fall, multiple powers fought over Rome in a series of devastating wars. The city's population collapsed, and one historical text claimed that it was even abandoned for a brief period.
