📖 This Week’s Top Book

How Merck and Drug Regulators Hid Serious Harms of the HPV Vaccines by Peter C. Gøtzsche

🎞️ Worth Watching

The first in a series of documentaries investigating the undemocratic transition to an authoritarian political system called Stakeholder Capitalism.

🥊 Quick Hits

🗑️ Must NOT Read

RFK Jr.’s Senate ravings prove he won’t bring sanity back to public health The NY Post says “in a Finance Committee grilling focused on his vaccine policy at the Department of Health and Human Services, Kennedy came off as a paranoid kook connecting red strings on a whiteboard”.

💎 Fascinating Finds

Mysterious cancer-causing fog sprayed over US neighborhoods linked to secret Army project Over the years, residents in these of densely populated areas, including St Louis's Pruitt-Igoe housing complex, saw trucks and rooftop devices spraying a thick, foul-smelling fog that stuck to their skin and made many children feel sick.

New Group Claims AI May Be Aware and Suffering As AI companies insist that their technology is approaching the human-level cognition known as artificial general intelligence (AGI) — and luminaries like Google DeepMind's Mustafa Suleyman suggest the technology may already "seem" conscious — a new group has formally banded together to call for rights for any self-aware AIs that might be suffering.

Brain implants that read minds: a medical miracle raises new ethical questions For the first time, researchers have succeeded in translating silent thoughts in real time using a brain implant coupled with artificial intelligence. This technology promises to offer a new form of communication to paralysed people. But it also raises consent and privacy concerns.

👀 In Case You Missed It

Leadership in COVID-19: The dangers of groupthink in crisis leadership The theory of groupthink was developed and proposed by Irving Janis in 1972. Janis was a research psychologist at Yale University. He developed the approach to look at faults within an organisation or system. “The main principle of groupthink,…. is this, the more amiability and esprit de corps there is among the members of a policy-making ingroup, the greater the danger that independent critical thinking will be replaced by groupthink, which is likely to result in irrational and dehumanising actions directed against outgroups.”

