The Naked Emperor newsletter - Must-Reads - 1-7 September 2025
Sunday 7 August 2025
📖 This Week’s Top Book
How Merck and Drug Regulators Hid Serious Harms of the HPV Vaccines by Peter C. Gøtzsche
🎞️ Worth Watching
The first in a series of documentaries investigating the undemocratic transition to an authoritarian political system called Stakeholder Capitalism.
🥊 Quick Hits
How a Top Secret SEAL Team 6 Mission Into North Korea Fell Apart
The objective was to plant an electronic device that would let the United States intercept the communications of North Korea’s reclusive leader, Kim Jong-un, amid high-level nuclear talks with President Trump. A North Korean boat appeared out of the dark. Flashlights from the bow swept over the water. Fearing that they had been spotted, the SEALs opened fire. Within seconds, everyone on the North Korean boat was dead.
How China is secretly arming Russia
The Telegraph has found Chinese companies supplying Russian firms sanctioned over drone production for Moscow’s war machine.
Authoritarianism, tribalism and utopianism are part of the crooked timber of humanity.
The myth of central bank independence - Unelected bureaucrats run Western economies
Central bank independence may be an illusion but it is one that has proved extraordinarily useful for elites. It has been one of the most powerful neoliberal tools to depoliticise unpopular economic actions, such as austerity or high interest rates, allowing elected governments to divert responsibility to “external” agencies, such as budgetary offices, or to “independent” central banks, for policies that they themselves supported but feared selling to the public.
New Paper Finds Evidence That AI Is Already Killing the Job Market
"For 22 to 25 year olds, employment is falling in the most AI-exposed jobs and rising in the least exposed jobs."
In the year 2000, one man foresaw today’s woke tyranny. If only we’d all listened
How has this toxic Left-wing ideology managed to make fools of so many intelligent people? The answer is depressingly simple.
Why magic replaced God for millennials
Has religion gone the way of the typewriter?
The AI Toy Agenda: How Silicon Valley Is Rewiring Our Children’s Minds
The continuous assault on children, perpetrated mainly by Technocrats, is hideously evil. A whole generation of kids was horribly damaged by the Great Panic of 2020 with masks and injectables. Then came the trans phenomenon, body-altering surgery, and psychotropic drugs. Now comes AI-driven toys: Sam Altman and OpenAI see no problem with partnering with Mattel to create a line of toys to scramble and rewire young minds.
My Family Went Off Ultra-Processed Foods for a Month. The Results Surprised Us.
Alarmingly, around 60% of children’s calories come from UPFs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. What’s less clear is which UPFs cause harm, why they do so and what the federal government should do about it.
Common heart drug taken by millions could raise risk of death for certain group, shock research finds
Heart attack patients are needlessly taking beta blockers and the drug could even raise the risk of death, landmark research has suggested.
Evidence does not support ‘climate crisis’ claims
When federal politicians or climate activists next claim there's a climate crisis or climate emergency, or that the latest weather disaster was the result of climate change due to human activity, and that government must take significant and costly measures to reduce climate change, everyone should be skeptical. The evidence simply does not support such claims.
Experts challenge claims that HPV vaccination prevents cervical cancer, allege Merck misconduct, and highlight Gardasil harms
Proponents of HPV vaccination have long played down the harms caused by the Gardasil vaccines, despite reports of severe illness and injury and even deaths following their administration. However, Merck, the company that produces the vaccines, is increasingly facing accusations about scientific misconduct and even fraud in its marketing and testing of quadrivalent Gardasil and Gardasil 9.
Why did healthcare professionals disregard ethical guidance during the covid event?
The moral imperatives of delivering effective interventions, doing no harm, ensuring informed consent, avoiding perceived conflicts of interest, and whistle blowing upon witnessing unacceptable behaviour of colleagues, were all widely disregarded during the ‘pandemic’. What were the key reasons for this mass abandonment of ethical principles?
Please Show Us the Trials
In a recently published study, researchers from the Czech Republic report a rare, national-level analysis of Covid vaccines and all-cause mortality. Anyone with a critical mind should at least read the exemplary summary by Tomas Fürst on Brownstone and carefully study the figure.
🗑️ Must NOT Read
RFK Jr.’s Senate ravings prove he won’t bring sanity back to public health
The NY Post says “in a Finance Committee grilling focused on his vaccine policy at the Department of Health and Human Services, Kennedy came off as a paranoid kook connecting red strings on a whiteboard”.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Mysterious cancer-causing fog sprayed over US neighborhoods linked to secret Army project
Over the years, residents in these of densely populated areas, including St Louis's Pruitt-Igoe housing complex, saw trucks and rooftop devices spraying a thick, foul-smelling fog that stuck to their skin and made many children feel sick.
New Group Claims AI May Be Aware and Suffering
As AI companies insist that their technology is approaching the human-level cognition known as artificial general intelligence (AGI) — and luminaries like Google DeepMind's Mustafa Suleyman suggest the technology may already "seem" conscious — a new group has formally banded together to call for rights for any self-aware AIs that might be suffering.
Brain implants that read minds: a medical miracle raises new ethical questions
For the first time, researchers have succeeded in translating silent thoughts in real time using a brain implant coupled with artificial intelligence. This technology promises to offer a new form of communication to paralysed people. But it also raises consent and privacy concerns.
👀 In Case You Missed It
Leadership in COVID-19: The dangers of groupthink in crisis leadership
The theory of groupthink was developed and proposed by Irving Janis in 1972. Janis was a research psychologist at Yale University. He developed the approach to look at faults within an organisation or system. “The main principle of groupthink,…. is this, the more amiability and esprit de corps there is among the members of a policy-making ingroup, the greater the danger that independent critical thinking will be replaced by groupthink, which is likely to result in irrational and dehumanising actions directed against outgroups.”
“new group has formally banded together to call for rights for any self-aware AIs that might be suffering”
There’s gold in them thar hills! No doubt this “group”, seeded with a few dollars from the marketing budgets of the “AI” industry, will pursue lavish government funding.
What utter nonsense.
Machines cannot and will not ever “suffer”.
The idea that man has created, or even can create, mind is ludicrous.
The AI industry, like many things “tech”, is mostly hype. No doubt something useful will come of it, but many of the headline-grabbing claims are wildly implausible and are vaporware, never to be realized.
Hmmm and Kim didn’t back down after the attempt to listen in and after the boat was wiped out ? Hmmm