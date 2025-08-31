📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 70,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

1984 by George Orwell

The Secret Ruling Class...who are they? Introducing the secret ruling class - the NEW CLASS ... the unelected, unaccountable governing elite. Sometimes called the BLOB ... their hunger for power and money knows no limits, and they're out to destroy private property rights and individual freedom.

Has the British summer changed beyond recognition? The BBC says while there is no doubt our summers have changed, you may well argue that they have not yet shifted beyond recognition. However, changes look set to accelerate in the coming decades.

Running Has a Surprising Benefit For Your Knees, Says Expert Your body isn't simply a pile of bones and cartilage that gets worn down with every step. It is a living dynamic system that grows and adapts in response to the loads that are placed upon it. And it needs load to keep functioning.

The race to stop mirror organisms Within the next few decades, scientists will probably be able to build mirror life — organisms built from molecular components that are mirror images of the versions used in nature. If created, these versions of the building blocks of life could lead to environmental and ecological disaster.

Volcanic eruptions may have helped spark the French Revolution Social upheaval across Europe between 1250 and 1860 correlates with volcanic eruptions, reduced sunspot activity and surging food prices.

