1984 by George Orwell
The Secret Ruling Class...who are they?
Introducing the secret ruling class - the NEW CLASS ... the unelected, unaccountable governing elite. Sometimes called the BLOB ... their hunger for power and money knows no limits, and they're out to destroy private property rights and individual freedom.
The U.S. Government Is Waging Psychological War On Its Citizens
If you feel like your head is spinning these days, look no further than the psychological warfare being waged against you. In the past, this kind of warfare was reserved for our enemies. Whitehead correctly notes, “war on truth and independent thought is no longer covert. It is coordinated, calculated, and by design.”
The Annunciation shooting reveals the savagery of identity politics
The massacre at a Catholic school in Minneapolis speaks to the apocalyptic narcissism of our times.
Europe’s ‘century of humiliation’ could be just beginning
EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič strongly implied last month that the deal with the U.S. was a reflection of Europe’s strategic weakness, and its need for U.S. support. “It’s not only about … trade: It’s about security, it is about Ukraine, it is about current geopolitical volatility,” he explained.
A house sale and a slip-up: How a painting looted by the Nazis was located in Argentina
The daughter of a former Nazi official posted an ad to sell her property and the photos revealed a painting that had been missing for eight decades.
The right wing case for Israel scepticism
Britain’s national interest is not code for uncritical support of Benjamin Netanyahu.
The Shadowy Forces Behind JD Vance’s Rise and Grooming as MAGA Successor
Most people in politics are made from silly putty. Is Vance the rare exception? It’s possible that he’s a sincere guy. But it’s more likely he’s just doing and saying what he must to climb the political ladder.
Leaked Emails Reveal Jeffrey Epstein's Connections to the Surveillance Industry
In 2015, he partnered with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak to invest in a security tech startup called Reporty Homeland Security, now known as Carbyne. Leaked emails show that Epstein was using Barak to seek out opportunities in the surveillance industry and build connections with powerful figures around the globe, including American businessman Peter Thiel, the former director of Israeli signals intelligence, and two people in Russian President Vladimir Putin's circle.
Cracker Barrel and the Power of Conservative Boycotts
The uproar over the restaurant chain’s rebrand might appear trivial, but it carries a deeper significance.
ChatGPT conversations are monitored and can be reported to police, OpenAI confirms
In a recent blog post, OpenAI outlined how it uses "specialised pipelines" to detect users who may be planning harm to others. Once flagged, the content is reviewed by a dedicated team trained in the platform’s policies and authorised to take action.
Housing panic grips half of US cities as record price cuts send home values tumbling
Sellers are slashing prices at record rates to to lure hesitant buyers put off by soaring mortgage rates and economic uncertainty. In July alone, 27.4 percent of listings had a price cut — the highest rate ever recorded in Zillow's monthly data going back to 2018.
Britain and France are racing towards a new crisis
On either side of the English Channel, the spectre of a bailout from the world’s financial paramedics, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), looms.
Germany’s Green Economy Collapse… Q2 Economy Shrinks 0.3% …AI Stalls
Germany is not just falling behind – it risks collapsing.
Elon Musk Backs Universal High Income Fearing AI Will Take Every Job
Musk predicts employment will become obsolete.
Lest We Forget — Part 1: They Knew. They Did It Anyway.
The purpose of this four-part series is to present the evidence of what has been done to our children as a compendium to remind people of the damage inflicted on a generation and for which no one has been held accountable.
Behind Closed Doors
The shocking evidence heard in the Scottish Covid Inquiry about how people in care homes were denied dignity, love and ultimately life through withdrawal of healthcare during covid has now been echoed in England.
How the American Academy of Pediatrics Betrayed Children Everywhere
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is the largest professional association for pediatricians in the United States. Nearly one hundred years old, the AAP’s motto is “Dedicated to the Health of All Children.” But as with so much of the medical establishment, the Covid era revealed that the AAP has abandoned its stated mission, and in the process, it has betrayed children everywhere.
Has the British summer changed beyond recognition?
The BBC says while there is no doubt our summers have changed, you may well argue that they have not yet shifted beyond recognition. However, changes look set to accelerate in the coming decades.
Running Has a Surprising Benefit For Your Knees, Says Expert
Your body isn't simply a pile of bones and cartilage that gets worn down with every step. It is a living dynamic system that grows and adapts in response to the loads that are placed upon it. And it needs load to keep functioning.
The race to stop mirror organisms
Within the next few decades, scientists will probably be able to build mirror life — organisms built from molecular components that are mirror images of the versions used in nature. If created, these versions of the building blocks of life could lead to environmental and ecological disaster.
Volcanic eruptions may have helped spark the French Revolution
Social upheaval across Europe between 1250 and 1860 correlates with volcanic eruptions, reduced sunspot activity and surging food prices.
