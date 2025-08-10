📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 69,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

EU President Ursula Von der Leyen tells a crowd that they should be happy they have Free Speech. She says in Russia hecklers would be in jail in two minutes…as a man is dragged away by police in front of her for exercising his right to Free Speech.

A Look Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan Lair In his seven-story townhouse, the sex offender hosted the elite, displayed photos with presidents and showcased a first edition of “Lolita,” according to previously unreported photos and letters.

The recognition of Palestine: Western unity is collapsing (you may need to read using a VPN - Ed) The actions taken by Paris, London, and Ottawa should be seen not only as a response to mounting domestic pressure and public discontent over the situation in Gaza, but also as part of a broader struggle to shape an independent and sovereign position on the international stage.

US backed ethnic cleansing of Serbs, top diplomat secretly told Croat leader The ethnic cleansing of hundreds of thousands of Serbs by a US-backed Croatian leader was premeditated, according to newly-uncovered files revealing the operation’s planning. After the bloodshed subsided, Richard Holbrooke, a top US diplomat, assured him: “We said publicly… that we were concerned, but privately, you knew what we wanted.”

The New Gulag: Mental Health Detentions and the Criminalization of Dissent The government wants to use homelessness as a pretext for indefinitely locking up anyone who might pose a threat to its chokehold on police state power.

A Catastrophic War Seems Inevitable Three iron constraints on the US government that seem to guarantee the world is heading into catastrophic war. Wrapped up in these chains, no Western leader can undertake action to avoid war.

The shameful way the BBC covers migrant protests Modern media bias doesn’t come from outright lies. It comes from framing: what’s emphasised, what’s omitted, and the way that stories are told. And there is no greater example of this than how the BBC covers protests.

Theft of a Nation: How the Deep State Swamp Is Stealing the People’s Power How, over the course of 250 years, did we go from prizing self-government to allowing a corrupt, self-serving ruling elite to dominate us with terror campaigns, brute force, and psychological warfare? This isn’t just corruption—it’s a betrayal of the very purpose for which governments are instituted. As John Locke warned, when those in power break the social contract by seizing rights they were appointed to protect, they no longer govern with the consent of the people—they rule by force, and the people are justified in resisting.

Leftists Still Want to Abolish the Family The reduction of individuals to impotent, isolated units—who interact primarily with state agents—is the ultimate outcome of the Left's efforts, regardless of what its stated goals may be.

The Gathering Economic Storm Karl Denninger has been flagging a pattern that has never been wrong in the thirty years he’s followed it. It has only triggered, other than after the early 2020 "surprise" (certainly an externality and not an economic-driven event) twice -- in front of the 2000 and 2008 market dislocations.

The climate lobby is losing control The public is turning against the consequences of a reckless green agenda.

Why Is Cheap Electricity So D@mn Expensive? We’ve been told over and over by very serious people that wind and solar are far cheaper than natural gas and coal … and yet the more renewables we add to the grid, the more our electricity bills keep going up and up. Ever wonder why that is?

The Climate Cult Takes On "Resiliency" In Manhattan New York City, in the grip of the hysterical climate cult, is undertaking a massive transformation of its energy system without anyone in authority having done the simple arithmetic to check whether the plans have any chance of succeeding.