The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eva's avatar
Eva
4h

Thank you for sharing 😊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Gross's avatar
John Gross
6h

That hot blob is 125MILES deep.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Naked Emperor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture