Pseudopandemic: New Normal Technocracy by Iain Davis

In an interview with Megyn Kelly, Tulsi Gabbard says she is working with Jay Bhattacharya to show the US Gain of Function funded work created Covid. Is it any wonder that Anthony Fauci sought a pre-emptive pardon for anything during a certain period of time, she asks.

Russiagate was worse than Watergate The efforts to undermine Trump’s 2016 election win were even more sinister than we realised.

Never-Before-Seen Pictures of Epstein’s Mansion Further Expose the Occult Elite’s Depravity From creepy works of “art” celebrating abuse to letters written by celebrities comparing Epstein to Dracula, newly released pictures taken at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion reveal the depths of the occult elite’s depravity.

The Free Speech Act: The Strongest Speech Protection Ever Legislated As the third bill of the Great Repeal, this Act would politically entrench the most radical protection of free speech humans have ever known in the Britannic cradle of individual liberty, greater even than the First Amendment.

Remember when having women in power was supposed to change everything? The careers of Sturgeon, Merkel and Ardern show how foolish it is to idealise leaders just for being women.

DOGE Failed To Save Money But Excelled At Spreading AI Everywhere DOGE was never about saving money, but rather about hooking up AI to government data to feed it to control algorithms. This is the heist of the millennium. Now, Palantir has swooped in to layer on surveillance/intel to activate the whole-of-government control grid.

Our Minds Are No Longer Ours - The Social Repercussions of Outsourcing Our Autonomy to Machines Thinking alone—on your own—has become a forgotten skill. Rather than more therapy, more advice, more feedback, more information, we need less, far less; the networked mind evolves proportional to a loss of soul.

Canada’s Climate Lockdown Pilot Scheme Six days ago, the Canadian province of Nova Scotia announced a total ban on hiking, camping, hunting or other human activity in the forest. A breach of this new rule is punishable by a fine up to 28,000 Canadian dollars. Then, yesterday, New Brunswick decided to enforce a similar ban in their forests.

New Study Thoroughly Disassembles The CO2-Drives-Climate Assumption In One Fell Swoop Not only does CO2 have no discernible effect on climate, but any alleged anthropogenic role within the hypothetical greenhouse effect is not detectable either.

Zuckerberg’s Compound Had Something That Violated City Code: A Private School Residents in the Crescent Park neighborhood started noticing during the pandemic that one of Mr. Zuckerberg’s homes on Hamilton Avenue had school-style rhythms, with families dropping off their children each morning and picking them up in the afternoon. Sometimes, they saw big vehicles with darkened windows pick up the children to take them on outings.

Scientists Identify Deadly Mechanism Behind Sudden Cardiac Arrest Surge Among Covid-Vaxxed A group of leading scientists in Germany found that the spike protein from the mRNA shots enters the cells and forms “clusters.” These clusters, when they form in the heart cells, cause inflammation, which triggers a deadly cardiac arrest without warning. Share

Scientist reveals how many burgers you should eat every month to save the planet Paul Behrens, a British Academy Global Professor at the University of Oxford, claims Brits must cut down on their meat and dairy intake to help save the planet.

Cognitive Decline Can Be Slowed Down With Lifestyle Changes, From Diet to Exercise and Social Time, New Study Suggests A 2,100-participant clinical trial found that structured and self-guided lifestyle changes can improve cognitive capabilities in older, at-risk adults.

Animal Farm at 80: why the animals really matter in Orwell’s parable about communism What if we were to take the animals in this famous tale more seriously?

