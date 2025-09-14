📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 71,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

Kirk doing what he did best, including debating a young gentleman who subsequently celebrated his murder on social media.

The Dehumanization of Charlie Kirk Came from the Establishment Modern political life in the U.S. is increasingly defined by violence and toleration of violence against one's perceived enemies. The murder of Charlie Kirk has exposed the left's endorsement of deadly violence as a political tool.

We're not being told the truth about Ukraine. This was the moment the mask slipped and I saw why the elites want to wage this hideous war for ever... It looks as if the war in Ukraine will go on for many years to come. And this will not be an accident. It may even be what the West secretly wants. We know this from an startling remark on Friday by Tony Radakin, the interesting lawyer who has just stepped down as head of Britain's Armed Forces.

DNI Gabbard recalls classified report on Venezuela in highly unusual move The classified report related to Venezuela and one of President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Richard Grenell.

Epstein’s Inbox - A trove of emails reveals Ghislaine Maxwell’s secrets. The emails, part of a cache of more than 18,000 obtained by Bloomberg News, show that Maxwell and Epstein were closer, in many respects, than either publicly admitted.

Wife of Ex-Nepali PM Burned Alive, Gen Z Revolt Engulfs Country The protests, which are being led by Gen Z, erupted on Monday in response to the government's ban on major social media platform, combined with a longstanding resentment about political corruption and lack of opportunities for young people.

No 10 ‘aware of damning Peter Mandelson’ emails before PM backed him Sir Keir Starmer defended Lord Mandelson in the Commons although Downing Street and the Foreign Office were already aware of damning emails between him and the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Why do we keep electing the lowest of the low? The question is: why are the worst of us attracted into politics? Why do we end up governed not by the brightest, the most courageous, the most dedicated, but by the slippery opportunists, the morally bankrupt, the self-serving and corrupt?

Why the media ignored the North Carolina train murder A toxic empathy with miscreants and ‘victim’ groups has wrecked liberals’ moral compass.

McKinsey isn’t dead, but the glamour of being a professional is The reports of McKinsey’s death are greatly exaggerated, despite what The Economist might say. McKinsey isn’t dead. What’s dying is the professional mythos – the belief that your time is inherently valuable. Just as importantly, the glamour once attached to professional life, the sense that years of hard work and study meant you had “made it”, is dying too.

Wokery is a revival of class warfare Today’s elites no longer feel a duty of care to those beneath them; instead, they wield woke ideology as a tool of separation.

It’s Not You. It’s the Food. We now know that individual wellness fixes are a trillion-dollar distraction from addressing the root cause of America’s chronic disease crisis: our toxic food environment.

Moment health minister collapses and falls off stage live on TV A press conference erupted into chaos as one politician collapsed, dragging her podium off the stage with her and hitting her head.

‘It’s a lot of fear’: the rise of ecoanxiety on the frontline of climate breakdown A recent study found nearly four in five children aged under 12 in the UK experience ecoanxiety, fearful of the state of the climate in the future.

New Study: ‘CO2 Does Not Precede Temperature, Nor Does It Control Temperature’ More evidence is unleashed undermining the CO2-drives-climate narrative.

Unearthed Emails Blow Hole In Fauci’s Claim That He Never Asked Staff To Delete Emails Former White House Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci directed other federal officials to delete his emails, new documents indicate, contradicting his sworn testimony to Congress that he never instructed staff to evade federal recordkeeping law.

School Closures/Lockdowns: They knew – They did it anyway. We know too Anyone who did not understand the lessons of the Diamond Princess from February 2020 was not qualified to be in government or was wilfully and criminally negligent.

COVID-era masks morph into microplastic time bombs, threatening land and sea UK study shows disposable masks shed microplastics the width of a hair, posing hidden risks to health and the environment.

Thoughts on Robert F Kennedy Jr Congressional Testimony Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. appeared before the Senate Finance Committee after U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez was fired and four senior officials have resigned amid growing tensions over vaccine policies and public health directives.