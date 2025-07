馃摪 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 68,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

Barrister James Bogle KC talks about the Midazolam and morphine end of life protocols which are the 鈥渇avoured way of shortening a life鈥 in hospitals and care homes.

The Deep State Is in Real Trouble Now According to Gabbard, Obama and his inner circle simply refused to accept the outcome of the 2016 election. Instead of stepping aside and respecting the will of the people, they weaponized the intelligence community and pushed a phony Russia narrative to kneecap Trump before he even took office.

Comments On The Latest Revelations About The Russia!! Hoax It was obvious from the beginning that this had been a completely political operation, with no underlying substance, orchestrated in some parts by Hillary Clinton, and in other parts by Barack Obama, first to defeat Trump鈥檚 candidacy, and then to hobble his presidency.

Unacknowledged False Flags: The October 7th Hamas Attack 鈥 Part 1 All the evidence clearly suggests that the October 7th Hamas Attack was a false flag operation. It is impossible to conceive how it could have unfolded as it did without the connivance of elements within the Israeli government鈥攐r powerful forces aligned with Israeli state objectives鈥攚ho deliberately allowed the Hamas Attack to proceed.

Look out for the mafia with rainbow lanyards Diversity officers have terrorised workplaces, but their reign may be ending.

The 100 Best Podcasts of All Time Whatever you think of Joe Rogan, for him to not be included in this list shows how biased it is.

How bungling councillors spend your money 鈥 on worthless investments and staff pensions DID YOU know that there is a local authority in the UK that spends more than 100 per cent of its council tax revenue on staff pension pots?

When Smart Meters Turn Into Spy Tools Sacramento鈥檚 electric utility turned energy data into a blunt-force tool for unchecked home surveillance.

Brits could be banned from going on holiday as 'carbon passports' introduced A new report has suggested that Brits could be banned from going on holiday as 'carbon passports' are introduced in a bid to slow down climate change.

New Study: The North Atlantic Has Not Been Cooperating With The Global Warming Narrative There has been a 鈥渕arked cooling trend鈥 across the North Atlantic in recent decades.

How Big Pharma Hijacked Evidence-Based Medicine (EBM) EBM gives preference to epistemologies that favor corporate interests while instructing doctors to ignore other valid forms of knowledge and their own professional experience. This shift disempowers doctors and reduces patients to objects while concentrating power in the hands of pharmaceutical companies.

Calls Grow for Journal to Retract Danish Study After Corrected Data Show Link Between Aluminum in Vaccines and Autism The authors of a recent study of 1.2 million children claimed they found no link between the aluminum in vaccines and autism. However, corrected data now added to the study show the opposite is true, according to scientists with Children鈥檚 Health Defense.