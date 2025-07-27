📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 68,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

Welcome readers! Dive into this week’s Must-Reads for Sunday 27 July 2025. Share your thoughts and join the conversation by commenting on stories that resonate with you.

Share

🔒 Paid Content

Break free from the narrative! Today’s content is free but make sure you join the thousands of paid readers who enjoy exclusive content every day.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

"You remain the greatest daily newsletter. Thank you." “Excellent- every day this is my best read!”

📖 This Week’s Top Book

Animal Farm by George Orwell

🎞️ Worth Watching

Barrister James Bogle KC talks about the Midazolam and morphine end of life protocols which are the “favoured way of shortening a life” in hospitals and care homes.

🥊 Quick Hits

The Deep State Is in Real Trouble Now According to Gabbard, Obama and his inner circle simply refused to accept the outcome of the 2016 election. Instead of stepping aside and respecting the will of the people, they weaponized the intelligence community and pushed a phony Russia narrative to kneecap Trump before he even took office.

Comments On The Latest Revelations About The Russia!! Hoax It was obvious from the beginning that this had been a completely political operation, with no underlying substance, orchestrated in some parts by Hillary Clinton, and in other parts by Barack Obama, first to defeat Trump’s candidacy, and then to hobble his presidency.

Unacknowledged False Flags: The October 7th Hamas Attack – Part 1 All the evidence clearly suggests that the October 7th Hamas Attack was a false flag operation. It is impossible to conceive how it could have unfolded as it did without the connivance of elements within the Israeli government—or powerful forces aligned with Israeli state objectives—who deliberately allowed the Hamas Attack to proceed.

Look out for the mafia with rainbow lanyards Diversity officers have terrorised workplaces, but their reign may be ending.

The 100 Best Podcasts of All Time Whatever you think of Joe Rogan, for him to not be included in this list shows how biased it is.

How bungling councillors spend your money – on worthless investments and staff pensions DID YOU know that there is a local authority in the UK that spends more than 100 per cent of its council tax revenue on staff pension pots?

When Smart Meters Turn Into Spy Tools Sacramento’s electric utility turned energy data into a blunt-force tool for unchecked home surveillance.

Brits could be banned from going on holiday as 'carbon passports' introduced A new report has suggested that Brits could be banned from going on holiday as 'carbon passports' are introduced in a bid to slow down climate change.

New Study: The North Atlantic Has Not Been Cooperating With The Global Warming Narrative There has been a “marked cooling trend” across the North Atlantic in recent decades.

How Big Pharma Hijacked Evidence-Based Medicine (EBM) EBM gives preference to epistemologies that favor corporate interests while instructing doctors to ignore other valid forms of knowledge and their own professional experience. This shift disempowers doctors and reduces patients to objects while concentrating power in the hands of pharmaceutical companies.

Calls Grow for Journal to Retract Danish Study After Corrected Data Show Link Between Aluminum in Vaccines and Autism The authors of a recent study of 1.2 million children claimed they found no link between the aluminum in vaccines and autism. However, corrected data now added to the study show the opposite is true, according to scientists with Children’s Health Defense.

Damning evidence of the deadly risks in vaccinating infants: Part 1 One of the most damning and disturbing aspects of the data is the frequency of apnoea in the days leading up to vaccination – minimal and unvarying, setting a stable background rate. Then vaccination occurs, and there is an approximate tripling of the apnoea/hypopnea rate on that day. This is nothing compared with two days after vaccination, when the rate shoots up to approximately 50 times, before rapidly decreasing and then increasing again on days 5-7. Although the graph above ends on day 7, the study found that these episodes continued for several months post-vaccination before returning to baseline. Share

💎 Fascinating Finds

Natural Compound Found in Mushrooms Delays Aging and Extends Lifespan, Study Suggests In a new study published in Nature Partner Journals’ Aging, researchers show that psilocin, a metabolite formed when psilocybin (the psychoactive compound in psychedelic mushrooms) is consumed, increased the lifespan of human skin and lung cells by over 50%.

Parkinson's Disease Has a Smell That Some Dogs Can Detect In a double blind trial, a Golden Retriever and a Labrador were able to sniff out which skin swabs came from people with Parkinson's. The smell of the oily secretions seemed to hold secret clues.

All these fascinating stories are available to everyone today! But premium subscribers get more like this every day.

💬 Testimonials

"This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content" "I'm thankful to find such intriguing and factual information in one place. Thank you!"

Like what you see today? Become a paid subscriber and ensure you never miss out on the stories that matter most.

🤝 Spread the Word and Earn Rewards

Enjoy this content? Share The Naked Emperor Newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access.

Refer a friend

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions