🐇 Unlocked Post 🔓| Beginning of a liberal, globalist riot · Cyberattack hits major airports · Carbon credits have no effect on climate & This Week's Most Popular Must-Reads - 15-21 September 2025
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 71,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.
Welcome readers! Dive into this week’s Must-Reads for Sunday 21 September 2025. Share your thoughts and join the conversation by commenting on stories that resonate with you.
🔒 Paid Content
Break free from the narrative! Today’s content is free but make sure you join the thousands of paid readers who enjoy exclusive content every day.
💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:
"You remain the greatest daily newsletter. Thank you."
“Excellent- every day this is my best read!”
📖 This Week’s Top Book
We by Yevgeny Zamyatin
🎞️ Worth Watching
Stakeholderism and the Post-America Movement
James Lindsay outlines what is known as the "Stakeholder Economy." You may associate this idea with the World Economic Forum's "Stakeholder Capitalism" model, ESG scoring, or the UN's Agenda 2030, and you're right. In this penetrating lecture, Lindsay explains what the Stakeholder Economy model is, how it works, its historical roots with elements from the Soviet Communist model the Nazi German economy, and how it's applied to our lives today, both in the CCP and throughout the West.
🥊 Quick Hits
Charlie Kirk’s murder is the beginning of a liberal, globalist riot against all ordinary people — Dugin
RT sat down with Aleksandr Dugin, Russian political philosopher, strategist and author, to talk about the murder of Charlie Kirk and why debate has become the source of such violence.
Cyberattack hits check-in systems at some of Europe’s busiest airports
Heathrow, Brussels and Berlin airports among major European hubs confirming disruptions as a result of the attack.
Poland officially admits: Rocket came from its own aircraft, not from the Russians
The coordinator of the Polish secret services announces that during the “defense of Poland,” a missile from one of their own aircraft fell on a house in Poland.
How Peter Mandelson became a monster
The former ambassador's world is disintegrating.
What’s Up With Peter Thiel’s Obsession With the Antichrist?
The tech mogul is amping up his apocalyptic rhetoric—and adding a dangerous dose of extremism into the already-fraught culture war.
We invented liberty – let’s reclaim it
Perhaps the time has come at last for a country exhausted by a culture of regulation and red tape to demand personal liberty once more.
The Fuse of History Is Lit
Britain’s institutions are irreparably damaged. The country is headed for long-term Balkanization. A “dirty war” similar to those that gripped Latin America fifty years ago may usher in an era of assassinations, hostage-taking, disappearances, industrial sabotage, censorship, and general repression. Although he acknowledges that the question of how bad things will become in Britain is still very much an open one, he doesn’t envision any set of circumstances that can entirely avert the misery to come.
The feminists who argued themselves out of being women
There is nothing binary-smashing about being non-binary.
Macrons to offer 'scientific evidence' to US court to prove Brigitte is a woman, lawyer says
Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, are planning to present photographic and scientific evidence to a US court to prove Mrs Macron is a woman.
Digital ID: Vietnam to delete 86 MILLION “unverified” bank accounts
This “clean up” is part of the government’s “digital transformation” plan, a drive to “modernise” the country’s information infrastructure, and more specifically a drive to promote non-cash payments.
44 of the biggest 50 metros are flashing a grave warning that a house price crash is next
The worst hit area is Miami, where houses are now sitting unsold for nearly three months — almost four weeks longer than a year ago.
Microsoft asks all its foreign staff to return to US by Sunday after Trump's H1-B bombshell
Microsoft has urged its H-1B and H-4 visa employees to promptly return to the United States before the September 21 deadline. This follows President Trump's announcement of a $100,000 annual fee on the H-1B visa program.
Beta blockers: why are celebrities name-checking this drug?
A little blue pill is creating a stir in Hollywood – and no, it’s not Viagra. It’s propranolol, a beta blocker originally designed for heart conditions, that’s now making its way into dressing rooms, award ceremonies and even first dates.
CO2 Alarmism: Science or Superstition?
From a geological view, our current CO2 levels are among the lowest in history. Yet climate advocates focus on a tiny rise in CO2 in recent years, ignoring the previous half billion years.
Carbon credits have little to no effect on making companies greener, study reveals
Many companies across the world use carbon credits as part of their climate strategies to offset emissions. A carbon credit is a certificate that represents the reduction, avoidance or removal of one ton of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
Paul gets into testy exchange over vaccines with fired CDC director
During a Wednesday hearing about Susan Monarez’s ouster from the agency, Paul grilled her about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and the need for newborns to get a hepatitis B shot.
5 Reasons Pfizer’s Reply to President Trump Is Complete Rubbish
On September 8, Pfizer put out a press release touting the results of Phase 3 trials for its newest version of its mRNA gene therapy for Covid for 2025-2026.
🗑️ Must NOT Read
How Maga rewrote the Little Red Book
The FT thinks Trump’s populist rhetoric has echoes of communism.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Can Your Microbiome Affect Your Mood?
Scientists are uncovering how your gut might be shaping your thoughts, feelings and cravings.
Being Too Thin May Be Riskier Than Extra Weight, Major Study Reveals
A large Danish study tracking more than 85,000 adults has found that people with a BMI below 18.5 were nearly three times more likely to die early than those in the middle to upper end of the so-called "healthy" range.
All these fascinating stories are available to everyone today! But premium subscribers get more like this every day.
👀 In Case You Missed It
Independent investigator: Elements of UK government behind Nord Stream attacks
A systematic analysis of the available evidence points to "elements of the British government" as the most likely perpetrators of the pipeline bombings.
💬 Testimonials
"This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content"
"I'm thankful to find such intriguing and factual information in one place. Thank you!"
Like what you see today? Become a paid subscriber and ensure you never miss out on the stories that matter most.
🤝 Spread the Word and Earn Rewards
Enjoy this content? Share The Naked Emperor Newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access.