James Lindsay outlines what is known as the "Stakeholder Economy." You may associate this idea with the World Economic Forum's "Stakeholder Capitalism" model, ESG scoring, or the UN's Agenda 2030, and you're right. In this penetrating lecture, Lindsay explains what the Stakeholder Economy model is, how it works, its historical roots with elements from the Soviet Communist model the Nazi German economy, and how it's applied to our lives today, both in the CCP and throughout the West.

Charlie Kirk’s murder is the beginning of a liberal, globalist riot against all ordinary people — Dugin RT sat down with Aleksandr Dugin, Russian political philosopher, strategist and author, to talk about the murder of Charlie Kirk and why debate has become the source of such violence.

Cyberattack hits check-in systems at some of Europe’s busiest airports Heathrow, Brussels and Berlin airports among major European hubs confirming disruptions as a result of the attack.

Poland officially admits: Rocket came from its own aircraft, not from the Russians The coordinator of the Polish secret services announces that during the “defense of Poland,” a missile from one of their own aircraft fell on a house in Poland.

How Peter Mandelson became a monster The former ambassador's world is disintegrating.

What’s Up With Peter Thiel’s Obsession With the Antichrist? The tech mogul is amping up his apocalyptic rhetoric—and adding a dangerous dose of extremism into the already-fraught culture war.

We invented liberty – let’s reclaim it Perhaps the time has come at last for a country exhausted by a culture of regulation and red tape to demand personal liberty once more.

The Fuse of History Is Lit Britain’s institutions are irreparably damaged. The country is headed for long-term Balkanization. A “dirty war” similar to those that gripped Latin America fifty years ago may usher in an era of assassinations, hostage-taking, disappearances, industrial sabotage, censorship, and general repression. Although he acknowledges that the question of how bad things will become in Britain is still very much an open one, he doesn’t envision any set of circumstances that can entirely avert the misery to come.

The feminists who argued themselves out of being women There is nothing binary-smashing about being non-binary.

Macrons to offer 'scientific evidence' to US court to prove Brigitte is a woman, lawyer says Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, are planning to present photographic and scientific evidence to a US court to prove Mrs Macron is a woman.

Digital ID: Vietnam to delete 86 MILLION “unverified” bank accounts This “clean up” is part of the government’s “digital transformation” plan, a drive to “modernise” the country’s information infrastructure, and more specifically a drive to promote non-cash payments.

44 of the biggest 50 metros are flashing a grave warning that a house price crash is next The worst hit area is Miami, where houses are now sitting unsold for nearly three months — almost four weeks longer than a year ago.

Microsoft asks all its foreign staff to return to US by Sunday after Trump's H1-B bombshell Microsoft has urged its H-1B and H-4 visa employees to promptly return to the United States before the September 21 deadline. This follows President Trump's announcement of a $100,000 annual fee on the H-1B visa program.

Beta blockers: why are celebrities name-checking this drug? A little blue pill is creating a stir in Hollywood – and no, it’s not Viagra. It’s propranolol, a beta blocker originally designed for heart conditions, that’s now making its way into dressing rooms, award ceremonies and even first dates.

CO2 Alarmism: Science or Superstition? From a geological view, our current CO2 levels are among the lowest in history. Yet climate advocates focus on a tiny rise in CO2 in recent years, ignoring the previous half billion years.

Carbon credits have little to no effect on making companies greener, study reveals Many companies across the world use carbon credits as part of their climate strategies to offset emissions. A carbon credit is a certificate that represents the reduction, avoidance or removal of one ton of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Paul gets into testy exchange over vaccines with fired CDC director During a Wednesday hearing about Susan Monarez’s ouster from the agency, Paul grilled her about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and the need for newborns to get a hepatitis B shot.